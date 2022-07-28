ZUG, Switzerland, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week saw the Blockchain Developers Summit in Nigeria that enjoyed over 1,500 attendees made up of developers, entrepreneurs, startups and tech enthusiasts. Also in attendance were a delegation from Nigeria's Economic Ministry - Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta (National Director, National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics) (NCAIR) and Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi (Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency) (NITDA).

BSV Blockchain introduced to Nigeria with real use case technology

An international delegation that represented the BSV Blockchain included Dr. Maximilian Sinan Korkmaz, Founder of My2Cents, Michał Scisłowski, CEO and Founder of Soundoshi, and Lorien Gamaroff, Co-Founder & CEO of Centbee.

Most notably both My2Cents and Centbee saw a strong uptake in traffic and downloads on the evening of the event. In the case of My2Cents the traffic increases have continued at an astonishing rate with a large proportion of that traffic coming from Nigeria.

How My2Cents works: Users pay a fraction of a cent to post and then other users pay similarly small amounts to like, comment and re-purpose the content. The BSV chain as a whole is processing over 1,000,000 transactions daily: https://bsvdata.com/applications

About the BSV Blockchain Association

BSV is the ideal blockchain for enterprise and government projects. With unbounded on-chain scaling, the BSV blockchain meets the needs of large-scale technology applications: high transaction volumes, fast speed, predictable low fees, micropayment capabilities, and greater data capacity. Its powerful technical capabilities enable smart contracts, tokenization, IoT device management, computation and more. As a public ledger, BSV also enables transparency, auditability and more honesty for governments, citizens, and enterprises. Applications on BSV now span a wide array of industry sectors – media & entertainment, social media, online games, Metaverse/AR/VR, digital advertising, data integrity, ID management, government services, supply chain, accounting, RegTech, distributed network intelligence, Internet of Things, and financial services. BSV also supports an environment-friendly and regulation-compliant blockchain ecosystem that enterprises and governments want.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868140/BSV_Blockchain.jpg

