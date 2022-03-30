U.S. markets open in 8 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,616.25
    -9.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,116.00
    -74.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,216.50
    -21.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,124.90
    -6.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.96
    +0.72 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.20
    +11.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    +0.27 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1112
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.90
    -0.73 (-3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3104
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8890
    -0.9770 (-0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,303.43
    -243.06 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.20
    +0.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.25
    +64.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,758.34
    -494.08 (-1.75%)
     

BSV blockchain partners with Pakistan Freelancers' Association and Presidential Initiative for AI & Computing

·4 min read

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan and ZUG, Switzerland, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSV blockchain's Switzerland-based industry association and Pakistan Freelancers' Association and the Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence & Computing have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance the education and adoption of blockchain technology in Pakistan.

BSV blockchain partners with Pakistan Freelancers&#39; Association and Presidential Initiative for AI &amp; Computing
BSV blockchain partners with Pakistan Freelancers' Association and Presidential Initiative for AI & Computing

The Pakistan Freelancers' Association (PAFLA) is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to represent the independent workforce in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing (PIAIC) was launched by the President of Pakistan, His Excellency Dr. Arif Alvi, to promote education, research and business opportunities in Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies – such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, Internet of Things and cloud native computing.

As a part of this collaboration, the BSV Blockchain Association will work with PAFLA and PIAIC to support education and professional development about the BSV blockchain for developers, executives and other learners. The Association will also provide relevant certifications for learners who have completed courses and appropriate assessments. The partnering organizations will also support opportunities for developers in Pakistan to promote to the BSV global ecosystem any products or software applications built on or useable for the BSV blockchain.

The educational partnership was reached after a BSV blockchain delegation met with Pakistan President Alvi at the Presidential Palace on 17 January 2022 to discuss the importance of forming a national blockchain strategy, and after the first Pakistan Blockchain Summit hosted on 18 January by the BSV Blockchain Association and Pakistan's Ministry of Science & Technology (organized by Ejad Labs). The goal is to advance blockchain adoption that can accelerate Pakistan's digital transformation.

Commenting on the collaboration, Kazi Rahat Ali, Secretary General of the PIAIC, said:

'We are pleased to work with the BSV Blockchain Association to develop crucial blockchain skills necessary to implement Pakistan's ambitious plans for digital transformation. Blockchain is a powerful data infrastructure that can improve efficiency and increase transparency for government, private enterprise and consumers, and we are pleased providing Pakistan's strong technology talent with the skills they need to harness these capabilities. BSV leaders share our vision for building robust blockchain utility at a national scale while also empowering freelance professionals, and we expect this to be the first of many collaborative initiatives with the BSV blockchain ecosystem.'

Also commenting, Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of the BSV Blockchain Association said:

'Pakistan has an exciting opportunity to help lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution and build a new digital nation powered by blockchain data. Only the BSV blockchain can scale to serve government, enterprise and consumers in a world where the demands of big data, IoT, artificial intelligence and smart cities are growing exponentially. We are very excited to work with the Presidential Initiative for AI and Computing and the Pakistan Freelancers' Association to lead education and adoption of blockchain technology for a Digital Pakistan.'

Muhammad Salman Anjum, Head of the BSV Hub for MENA/South Asia and Chief Mate of InvoiceMate (a blockchain-based invoice management platform), remarked:

'As a Pakistani working in the blockchain industry, I am proud to help bring the power of BSV blockchain to my country. I hope this partnership prepares an entire generation of world-class blockchain talent in Pakistan."

To learn more and meet BSV leaders, attend Future Fest in Islamabad from May 13-15. Also come to Dubai, UAE in-person or watch virtually the BSV Global Blockchain Convention from May 24-26.

About the BSV Blockchain

BSV is the ideal blockchain for enterprise and government projects. With unbounded on-chain scaling, the BSV blockchain meets the needs of large-scale technology applications: high transaction volumes, fast speed, predictable low fees, micropayment capabilities, and greater data capacity. Its powerful technical capabilities enable smart contracts, tokenization, IoT device management, computation and more. As a public ledger, BSV also enables transparency, auditability and more honesty for governments, citizens and enterprises. Applications on BSV now span a wide array of industry sectors – media & entertainment, social media, online games, Metaverse/AR/VR, digital advertising, data integrity, ID management, government services, supply chain, accounting, RegTech, distributed network intelligence, Internet of Things, and financial services.

To learn more about BSV, attend in-person or virtually the BSV Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai, UAE from May 24-26.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bsv-blockchain-partners-with-pakistan-freelancers-association-and-presidential-initiative-for-ai--computing-301513132.html

SOURCE BSV Blockchain

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Micron shares pop after beating Q2 expectations

    Micron stock is moving higher after hours following the company's impressive earnings results for its second quarter.

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russia Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank of Amer

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The share price of electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose by more than 17% Tuesday. There was no specific news driving Rivian's share price higher, though. Are investors right to be snatching up shares of the electric truck maker now?

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • Retirement-Reform Bill Could Slash Taxes

    The House is ready to vote on H.R. 2954, also known as SECURE 2.0 -- a major revamp to the landmark 2019 law that overhauled retirement tax rules for older Americans - and the changes could mean even bigger savings for your investment portfolio and nest egg.

  • Debt Crisis Grips Russia’s Most-Loyal Ally as Dollar Bonds Dive

    (Bloomberg) -- With all the focus on the risk of default by Russia, an even more spectacular collapse has gone largely unnoticed right next door: There’s a bond crisis brewing in Belarus, which has the world’s worst-performing government debt this year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Skeptical After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to A

  • Why IGM Biosciences Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    In addition to reporting its fourth-quarter results, the clinical-stage biotech announced a lucrative new collaboration deal with Sanofi.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Exploded Today

    Shares of the EV battery start-up are surging on reports of a big partnership and fresh analyst stock coverage.

  • Rep. Mace talks cannabis legislation, inflation, Russia-Ukraine war, and midterm elections

    Rep. Nancy Mace joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss cannabis legislation, inflation, midterm elections, and the outlook for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Elon Musk's Tesla Loses Prestigious Crown to Lucid

    In the race for electric vehicles, Tesla has a considerable lead over its rivals. To fill this gap - which is far from being insurmountable - the legacy carmakers rely in particular on their tact and their experience in mass production and production rate management. The young Californian manufacturer has just snatched from Tesla a prize which crowns the luxury electric vehicle of the year for 2022.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    Novavax (NVAX) might still be waiting for emergency use authorization (EUA) in the US for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373, but B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes two recent key developments which bolster the vaccine’s “long-term competitive positioning.” One concerns a recent head-to-head immune profiling study overseen by “independent, highly reputable research groups (La Jolla Institute, USCD)” which showed that, both on durability and cross-variant protection, Novavax’ offering was “at le

  • Vietnam's VinFast to invest $2B in North Carolina EV factory

    VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker under Vingroup, said Tuesday it will build its first U.S. factory in North Carolina, part of the company's previously stated plans to invest and expand in the country. The automotive newcomer said it will spend about $2 billion in the first phase of construction of the 1,976-acre North Carolina factory and will continue to invest in future phases. VinFast plans to produce two passenger vehicles at the factory as well as electric buses, batteries for electric vehicles and ancillary industries for suppliers.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Sankaran Sees Ukraine-Russia Rally as a ‘Blip’

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Head of U.S. and European Credit Strategy Srikanth Sankaran said a rally in equity and credit markets on optimism about progress in cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine is just a temporary blip.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Skeptical After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesBi

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Carnival Corporation & plc ( NYSE:CCL ) shareholders today, when the analysts...