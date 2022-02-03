U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

BT Canada network welcomes first New Brunswick firm

·2 min read

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - One of Canada's largest networks of independent accounting firms is expanding its presence in Atlantic Canada by welcoming their first New Brunswick firm to the fold, Baker Tilly GMA.

Baker Tilly Canada&#x002019;s Clarence Robinson and Scott Dupuis (CNW Group/Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative)
Baker Tilly Canada’s Clarence Robinson and Scott Dupuis (CNW Group/Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative)

Located in Riverview, NB, Baker Tilly GMA (formerly AC Stevenson & Partners) is celebrating 40 years as an independent firm by embarking on a new growth journey. As members of the Baker Tilly network, they will continue to function as a fully autonomous team, while accessing the expansive resources and specialty services of other member firms coast-to-coast and internationally.

Baker Tilly GMA has been supporting small- to medium-sized businesses in New Brunswick and beyond with personal and corporate financial solutions since 1982. Their team of Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Insolvency Trustees and support staff provide clients with tailored guidance to ensure their growth and success.

"Our team has always been focused on empowering clients to make informed financial decisions and that's not going to change," says managing partner Clarence Robinson. "Now, thanks to the strength of the broader Baker Tilly network, we are offering expanded support and options to our valued clients."

Baker Tilly Canada chair, Scott Dupuis, is excited to welcome Baker Tilly GMA to the network. "We look forward to increasing our presence in Atlantic Canada, as well as having such a well-respected firm – with an entrenched legacy and reputation for service excellence – join Baker Tilly," he says. "Their team culture and entrepreneurial approach is the perfect fit for our network of agile, intrepid firms."

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/baker-tilly-canada
https://www.bakertilly.ca

About Baker Tilly Canada
­­­Through its independent member firms, the Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative provides a full complement of financial services across every major industry sector through an established platform, deep local expertise and access to the highest quality resources in the international marketplace. As an independent member of Baker Tilly International, Baker Tilly Canada and its member firms are part of a global network of 126 member firms, with 34,700 people in 145 territories.

SOURCE Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/03/c7510.html

