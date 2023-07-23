BT challenger Cityfibre’s losses nearly double to £210m

broadband

A leading challenger to BT has revealed surging losses as rising interest rates pile pressure on its debt-fuelled broadband network rollout.

Cityfibre, which aims to connect 8m homes with fibre-optic cables by 2025, reported an operating loss of £210m for last year, nearly double 2021’s £114m.

It comes after BT’s departing chief executive Philip Jansen was rebuked by the industry regulator, Ofcom, for predicting the race to build broadband networks would “end in tears” for newcomers.

Cityfibre, which is backed by Goldman Sachs, is the largest of dozens of insurgent network builders – known as “alt-nets” – who raised billions when interest rates were low and investors were hunting returns in new markets.

Cityfibre, which has so far reached almost 3m homes, burnt through £1.2bn last year. Its latest accounts show the cost of financing the company’s debt more than doubled from £24m to £54m.

Cityfibre secured £4.9bn in debt financing last June from a consortium of banks and investors to help fund its network build. Gross debt stood at £1.8bn at the end of the year, up from £813m in 2021.

Bosses said the increase in financing costs was largely due to the larger debt pile, adding that it was more than 70pc hedged against interest rate rises.

However, the figures underscore the escalating costs for alt-nets as they attempt to challenge the dominance of BT’s Openreach.

Cityfibre’s network operating costs rose by a third to £51m as the firm splashed out on expanding its full-fibre coverage.

Meanwhile revenues almost halved to £31m, which bosses blamed on a change in the way it charges one of its customers.

Ballooning costs have prompted drastic action by Cityfibre, which earlier this year announced it was cutting 400 jobs, around a fifth of its workforce. Chief executive Greg Mesch blamed the UK’s “struggling” economy.

Simon Holden, chief operating officer, insisted the company was on track, adding that it was not expecting to turn a profit until 2025.

He said: “We’re happy where we are and we’re confident in our plan – we’ve got a predictable business model.”

But the figures come amid wider turmoil in the alt-net market, which is bracing for a wave of consolidation as smaller players struggle to gain ground and stay afloat amid rising costs.

Earlier this year, The Telegraph revealed that Virgin Media O2, Britain’s other large-scale network owner alongside BT, held talks with Cityfibre over a potential takeover that could be worth up to £3bn.

Cityfibre is now on the hunt as an acquirer, though. Mr Holden said the company saw itself as a “leader” in upcoming consolidation, adding that there were “up to 20 potential dance partners for us”.

Alt-nets have also raised concerns about BT’s new price plan – dubbed Equinox 2 – which will reduce the fees paid by providers such as TalkTalk and Sky.

Rivals have warned the plan, which has been green-lit by regulator Ofcom, will undercut them by locking customers into longer deals.



Cityfibre is now considering whether to launch a legal challenge against Ofcom’s decision on competition grounds.

