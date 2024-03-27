BT to convert 2,000 old payphones into advertising screens

Traditional phone boxes will be converted into digital screens that provide free calls, wifi, and device charging

BT has unveiled plans to transform 2,000 old payphones into advertising billboards despite fears over cluttered streets.

The telecoms giant has signed a 10-year deal with media group Global to convert traditional phone boxes into digital screens that provide free calls and wifi, as well as device charging.

The agreement, which will see Global run adverts on the hubs’ screens, will significantly increase BT’s existing network of just under 1,000 sites.

It will run for a decade from 2025, covering more than 200 towns and cities across the UK.

BT has been transforming its ageing portfolio of phone boxes in recent years, many of which have become redundant in the mobile age and are often left derelict.

Ageing phone boxes have become redundant in the mobile age and are often left derelict - Mike Kemp

The so-called “street hubs” provide wi-fi at speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second within a 150-metre radius and free calls to anyone in the UK.

They also offer a dedicated 999 calling button, USB ports for free device charging and touch-screen tables displaying real-time public information from local councils.

But the billboards have sparked controversy over concerns they are cluttering streets and “commercialising” public spaces.

Bristol City Council has rejected dozens of planning applications from BT to build new street hubs following more than 750 objections.

The council said the billboards would add “unnecessary visual clutter” and distract drivers.

Swindon, Edinburgh, Harrogate and Winchester are among other councils to refuse planning permission over fears they would block pedestrian access and attract anti-social behaviour.

Veronica Wignall, co-director at campaign group Adfree Cities, branded BT’s plans to expand its street hub network “really disappointing”.

She said: “A large number of councils and residents have already said no to street hubs owing to concerns over street clutter, light pollution, anti-social behaviour and commercialisation of public space.

“These large corporations are choosing to override local priorities to extract advertising revenue under the pretence of providing a public service.”

Critics have also raised concerns about vandalism to the screens, while BT has come under criticism after it emerged that the free calling function was being widely used by drug dealers.

Those opposed to BT's plans have raised concerns about the screens attracting vandalism - Adfree Cities

In 2018, it suspended free calls in Tower Hamlets after the council found that 72 out of 80 calls made on one of the hubs in one day were related to drug dealing.

Bas Burger, chief executive of BT Business, said: “BT’s payphones have long been an iconic feature on the UK’s streets – and with the way we all communicate changing, today’s announcement marks a further step into the future.

“There are already almost 1,000 modern digital street hubs bringing communication benefits to local communities across the UK.

“By bringing together BT’s rock-solid connectivity with Global’s unrivalled expertise in out-of-home advertising, we can almost triple this number over the next decade.”

