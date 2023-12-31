BT faces fine as deadline to rip out Huawei tech passes

BT

BT is facing the prospect of a costly fine as the government deadline to remove Huawei technology from Britain’s telecoms network passes.

Last night, the British telecoms company said it had failed to remove kit made by the controversial Chinese company from its “core” network, putting it in jeopardy of missing the Dec 31 deadline.

Missing the end-of-year target – a deadline that has already been extended twice – means companies could be fined up to 10pc of their revenue, or £100,000 per day for every day that they do not comply.

The Government banned Huawei equipment from vital infrastructure in 2020 over national security fears. But it was already entwined in Britain’s telecoms network, making it a nightmare to replace.

BT, which has 30m customers across the UK, has been racing to replace the Chinese-made equipment with tech made by Swedish company Ericsson.

It met a summer deadline to have reduced the amount of Huawei kit in its radio access network (RAN), but the company could not confirm that it would meet this year’s cut-off.

Telecoms providers have until the end of 2027 to remove all Huawei equipment from the UK’s public 5G networks.

A BT spokesman said: “We’ve met our initial targets – both RAN traffic levels and sites were below the levels required by the Government for its July 2023 deadline. Our focus is now on work in the core for the Government’s deadline.”

The end-of-year deadline is for all of Britain’s telecoms providers, but BT is by far the largest provider of consumer mobile and broadband services.

The costs are huge. Speaking at the Connected Britain conference in September, BT’s chief technical officer Howard Watson said BT’s Huawei replacement programme had cost £500m.

Some of BT’s competitors such as Vodafone did not use Huawei equipment in their core network.

Others used very little. Three, whose core network is provided by Nokia, had only a small amount of Huawei equipment to remove and is already compliant with the Dec 31 deadline.

Virgin Media also confirmed that it had already removed all Huawei equipment from its core broadband and mobile networks in advance of the Sunday cut-off.

Ofcom is due to report on BT’s progress to Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan next spring - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ofcom, the media regulator, will assess the success or failures of companies in meeting the Dec 31 deadline in a spring report to Michelle Donelan, the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology.

A government spokesman said: “We continue to work with operators to remove Huawei technology as quickly as possible while minimising disruption for consumers, and operators remain on track to remove it from 5G public networks by the end of 2027.

“We have already introduced an immediate ban on the installation of new Huawei equipment, limiting their presence in full-fibre infrastructure, and are removing technology from sites with national security implications.”

A spokesman for Ofcom said: “Government is responsible for setting and enforcing the rules requiring certain telecoms companies to remove Huawei equipment from their networks.

“Ofcom’s role is to gather information on companies’ progress and report this to government.”

