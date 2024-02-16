BT ‘has failed to invest enough in UK's full-fibre broadband’

Openreach BT

BT has been accused of failing to invest enough money into the UK’s full-fibre broadband network by the boss of a rival telecoms company.

Rajiv Datta, chief executive of Nexfibre, which is building its own full-fibre network, accused BT of behaving like a “typical monopoly” by failing to invest quickly enough in the next generation of broadband technology.

He said: “When you have somebody that has the dominant market share and has had the benefits of being the incumbent all these years, not investing in that core infrastructure is a typical behaviour of a monopoly.”

BT’s infrastructure arm, Openreach, is spending £15bn to connect 26 million homes to full-fibre broadband.

However, Mr Datta claimed Openreach had only recently begun to accelerate its rollout as a result of competition from start-up rivals such as his business and Cityfibre.

He said: “I think Openreach has seen the impact of that in terms of customers valuing full-fibre and, frankly, moving and transitioning away from that historical, legacy infrastructure.

“There was no incentive for them to invest, there was no real competition. They’re now sensing that there is some competition and that’s gotten them moving.”

Nexfibre, which is jointly owned by Liberty Global, Telefonica and French private equity firm InfraVia, has outlined a £4.5bn plan to build a full-fibre network reaching 5 million homes by the end of 2026.

The company has pledged to spend £1bn this year alone as it ramps up building in areas including Wales and Scotland.

Mr Datta said Nexfibre would build more this year than any other company apart from Openreach.

The telecoms chief said he hoped to “drive a competitive dynamic with the one incumbent that we have in this country for a long period of time”.

BT is leading the rollout of the UK’s new broadband network but is facing growing competition from challenger firms known as “alt-nets”.

However, the recent rise in interest rates has put pressure on the debt-funded rollout programmes of start-up rivals, fuelling expectations that many companies will collapse and be bought out by larger competitors.

Mr Datta insisted that Nexfibre was resilient to the challenges as it was focused on making a return on its investments, rather than “unfettered spending”.

Nexfibre is a wholesale infrastructure provider, meaning it supplies full-fibre networks to consumer-facing brands. It has an exclusive partnership with Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) to provide broadband services to customers.

Mr Datta said Nexfibre was in active discussions about acquiring other alt-nets, describing the company as a “natural home” in an upcoming wave of consolidation.

Nexfibre last year struck a deal to buy broadband firm Upp from LetterOne, an investment group founded by Ukrainian-born billionaire Mikhail Fridman in 2013.

The sale, which was ordered by the Government on national security grounds, was secured by VMO2, which will transfer the network to Nexfibre once Upp’s current build plan is completed.

Mr Datta described Nexfibre and VMO2, which is also jointly owned by Liberty Global and Telefonica, as “siblings” but played down suggestions that the two companies could ultimately combine their networks.

BT declined to comment.

