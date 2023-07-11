BT’s future up for grabs as boss exits and German takeover fears mount

BT boss Philip Jansen's departure is expected to leave a power vacuum at the top of the company - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

When Philip Jansen took the reins at BT, he was unequivocal about his priorities: “Build like fury”.

While predecessor Gavin Patterson had led a faltering move into sports broadcasting, Jansen proclaimed that full-fibre broadband was now the name of the game. He has led a £15bn charge to lay miles of cable while also beating a retreat in the world of sports.

Less than five years later, however, Jansen’s fury has abated. On Monday, BT confirmed the chief executive would stand down at an “appropriate moment” in the next 12 months.



The departure opens up a vacancy for one of the toughest jobs on the FTSE 100.



BT is battling to maintain its dominance in the broadband market in the face of heated competition from start-ups and established rivals alike.

Sky-high inflation has sent the cost of its upgrade work soaring and forced Jansen to announce sweeping job cuts. And a collapsing share price has left the former state monopoly increasingly vulnerable to a takeover bid.



“The fact of the matter is BT is under significant attack,” says John Karidis, a telecoms analyst at Numis.



Karidis says Jansen has done as much as he could have done to advance BT’s goals, “it’s just that in my view they are fighting a losing battle.”

Jansen’s arrival in 2019 came in the midst of a major cost-cutting plan, as the sprawling behemoth tried to transform into a modern business.



The former Worldpay boss immediately put the acceleration of full-fibre broadband rollout at the heart of his strategy.

BT has led the charge in building the new high-speed network – a key policy trumpeted by Boris Johnson – and aims to reach 25m homes by the end of 2026.



Yet pumping billions of pounds into infrastructure has taken its toll on BT’s profits and dividends and Jansen’s tenure has been dogged by a near 50pc fall in the company’s share price that has wiped more than £10bn off its market value.

The recent surge in interest rates, combined with increased competition from so-called “alt-net” broadband providers, have added further stress.



Earlier this year, Jansen unveiled plans to cut 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade – his most radical move to date. Yet this still failed to reassure investors.



Trevor Green, head of UK equities at top 40 shareholder Aviva, said: “With his background at the time of appointment, I thought [Jansen] was the right person for the role and he has done a lot behind the scenes and with the Openreach rollout coming on at speed.



“Despite this, the share price has fallen from 238p on his arrival to 121p today. It seems the sector headwinds were too strong for him to counter.”

The collapsing share price means BT has been forced to contend with the growing threat of a foreign takeover.

Altice, the French telecoms group controlled by billionaire Patrick Drahi, has increased its holding to 24.5pc.

The move puts Mr Drahi on the brink of a blocking stake that would have allowed the entrepreneur to wield significant control over the company, though Altice has insisted it supports BT’s long-term plans.

Elsewhere, Deutsche Telekom, which holds a 12pc stake in BT, is also now thought to be preparing an approach. BT has stepped up its takeover defences with advisers Robert Warsaw and Goldman Sachs in response.

The Telegraph can reveal that BT previously planned to merge with Deutsche Telekom and secured preliminary government approval for a deal that would create a new UK-listed entity.

Ultimately, though, the transaction collapsed and BT instead bought EE from Deutsche Telekom and Orange for £12.5bn.



A source close to the situation said no German bid was expected imminently, but a power vacuum at the top of the company will add to the uncertainty.



After months of speculation over Jansen’s future, industry watchers are now focused on who will replace him.

Running BT is a challenging role that melds traditional City prowess with marketing nous, as well as the ability to deal with politicians, unions and 270,000 pension fund members.



“One the one hand, who would want that job? There are just so many people to keep happy and none of them ever are,” says Karen Egan at Enders Analysis.



“But on the other hand it could be really quite a good time to take over. The whole BT story has so far been one of huge expense and not a lot of upside, but give it three to five years and it could look really different.”



Marc Allera, the former chief executive of EE who now oversees BT’s consumer brands, has emerged as a natural successor for Jansen, especially given plans to make EE the group’s flagship brand.



While BT formally kicked off its succession process this week, it is understood Allera was first approached by search firm Spencer Stuart several months ago.

However, chairman Adam Crozier may decide to look elsewhere.

Karidis says: “It’s not obvious to me that Marc Allera is a shoo-in because to date Marc has come across as being the consummate diplomat.



“So he [Crozier] might like someone a bit like Philip Jansen who moves quickly and breaks things.”

Marc Allera, the former boss of EE, is considered one of the front-runners to replace Jansen - Eddie Mulholland



Another potential internal candidate is Allison Kirkby, the former chief executive of Swedish telecoms group Telia and now a member of the BT board.



Stephen Carter, the chief executive of media group Informa and a Vodafone board member, has also been tipped as a possible candidate alongside Ronan Dunne, the former boss of O2 who was previously in the frame for the top job at BT.



Alternatively, BT could look outside the telecoms industry, as it did for both Jansen and his predecessor Gavin Patterson.



Turning around BT’s ailing share price and fending off potential takeover bids by Altice and Deutsche Telekom will be at the top of the in-tray for whoever gets the job. Yet there are more fundamental challenges beyond these immediate concerns.

Jansen’s full-fibre push is coming under increasing pressure from alt-net rivals such as Cityfibre, which is laying its own network of cables. BT lost 210,000 broadband customers in 2023 and expects to lose around 400,000 more in the year ahead.

Egan at Enders Analysis says the new chief executive must also place more focus on selling the story of full-fibre broadband to investors, who see it as a costly exercise generating little return.



Adding to the challenge is the backdrop of sweeping job cuts that is likely to hammer morale across the FTSE 100 group.



Given the mounting challenges, some observers believe Jansen will pull the escape chord sooner rather than later.



“I don’t think it’s going to take a year,” says one senior industry source. “I know Philip says he’s doing a victory lap that’ll last as long as an Elton John retirement tour, but he’ll go faster than that.”

What comes next is an open question.

