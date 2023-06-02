BT Group (LON:BT.A) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of £0.0539

The board of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 13th of September, with investors receiving £0.0539 per share. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 5.2%.

BT Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, BT Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 19.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 48%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.095 total annually to £0.077. This works out to be a decline of approximately 2.1% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. BT Group hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for BT Group (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is BT Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

