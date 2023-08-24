BT Group (LON:BT.A) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think BT Group (LON:BT.A) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for BT Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = UK£3.2b ÷ (UK£53b - UK£10b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, BT Group has an ROCE of 7.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Telecom industry average of 9.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for BT Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for BT Group.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at BT Group doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.5% from 12% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by BT Group's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 36% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think BT Group has the makings of a multi-bagger.

