BT Group (LON:BT.A) Will Pay A Dividend Of £0.0539

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.0539 per share on the 13th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

BT Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, BT Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 19.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 47%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.095 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.077. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.1% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. BT Group hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Our Thoughts On BT Group's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for BT Group (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. Is BT Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

