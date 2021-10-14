U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

BT launches transformational new security platform, Eagle-i, to predict and prevent cyber attacks

·3 min read

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Relentless growth and ever-changing nature of the threat landscape dictates a new, proactive approach to cyber security

  • Customers to benefit from advances in AI and automation, combined with BT's networking expertise, in transformational cyber defence platform

  • Eagle-i builds on BT's recent security investment and partner ecosystem to address issues such as a more than 50 per cent increase in malware traffic over the last 6 months

Business and public sector bodies continue to face an exponential growth in the volume and complexity of cyber attacks, with new research from BT identifying a more than 50 per cent increase in malware traffic over the last six months. Alongside a global shortage of skilled security professionals, organisations around the world are struggling to keep a lid on evolving cyber threats and maintain their defences.

In response, BT is launching its most sophisticated cyber defence platform yet — Eagle-i. It combines BT's industry-leading network insight with advances in AI and automation to predict, detect and neutralise security threats before they get a chance to inflict damage. The platform has been designed to self-learn from the intelligence provided by each intervention, so that it constantly improves its threat knowledge and dynamically refines how it protects customers across a multi-cloud environment.

Eagle-i will utilise an AI layer to provide real-time detection of issues and intelligent automated responses, enabling users to significantly speed up their reaction to security issues and outpace their cyber threats. It is also uniquely able to integrate with technologies from across the security ecosystem so that organisations can both optimise their capabilities and spot any holes in their defences without having to replace existing investments. The platform will underpin how BT protects its global operations and provide phased enhancements and increased functionalities for all BT's managed security services.

Kevin Brown, managing director, BT Security, said: "Security is now at the top of the boardroom and government agenda — yet many organisations are seeing their cyber risks increase to unmanageable levels. This situation demands a new, proactive approach. Eagle-i leverages the latest advances in AI and automation to continually monitor, learn and evolve so customers can stay a step ahead of cyber criminals."

For more information on Eagle-i, visit www.globalservices.bt.com/en/aboutus/look-again.

About BT
BT Group is the UK's leading telecommunications and network provider and a leading provider of global communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities in the UK include the provision of fixed voice, mobile, broadband and TV (including Sport) and a range of products and services over converged fixed and mobile networks to consumer, business and public sector customers. For its global customers, BT provides managed services, security and network and IT infrastructure services to support their operations all over the world. BT consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer, Enterprise, Global and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Openreach, which provides access network services to over 650 communications provider customers who sell phone, broadband and Ethernet services to homes and businesses across the UK.

For the year ended 31 March 2021, BT Group's reported revenue was £21,331m with reported profit before taxation of £1,804m.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about

BT Contact:
media@bt.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bt-launches-transformational-new-security-platform-eagle-i-to-predict-and-prevent-cyber-attacks-301399955.html

SOURCE BT

