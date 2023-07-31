BT names Allison Kirkby as new chief executive in surprise decision

Appointment comes weeks after BT suffered a shareholder rebellion over concerns Ms Kirkby held too many board positions - TT NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS

BT has named telecoms veteran Allison Kirkby as its new chief executive in a surprise move.

Ms Kirkby, who has served as a non-executive director on the board of BT since 2019, will take up the role by the end of January 2024.

She will be paid a base salary of £1.1m, with an annual bonus of up to £2.2m.

Ms Kirkby replaces Philip Jansen, who announced his departure from the former monopoly earlier this month.

While Ms Kirkby had emerged as a contender for the top job, her appointment will come as a surprise to many industry watchers.

Marc Allera, who leads BT’s consumer division, was widely seen as the front runner for the role.

Ms Kirkby has worked in the sector for more than a decade, serving as president and chief executive of Swedish group Telia Company since early 2020.

Prior to that she held senior roles at Scandinavian firms TDC and Tele2, as well as Virgin Media.

Much like her two predecessors, Ms Kirkby also worked as consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble earlier in her career.

Philip Jansen, who has led BT since early 2019, intends to retire from executive life - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Her appointment comes weeks after BT suffered a shareholder rebellion over concerns that Ms Kirkby holds too many board positions.

More than 12pc of investors voted against her reappointment as a non-executive director on the basis of overboarding.

In addition to her role at Telia, Ms Kirkby also serves as a non-executive director at Brookfield Asset Management.

Adam Crozier, chairman of BT, said: “The board is delighted to have appointed Allison as our new chief executive. She is a proven leader, with deep sector experience and a history of having transformed businesses.

“I look forward to supporting her as we drive our long-term strategy to transform BT Group, ensuring it delivers for all our stakeholders.”

Mr Jansen will continue as chief executive until the end of January at the latest and will be available to support the handover until the end of March.

Mr Jansen, who has led BT since early 2019, intends to retire from executive life.

Ms Kirkby will be in line for an annual cash allowance and a long-term share plan, and will be required to build a shareholding in BT worth £5.5m within five years.

Story continues

She said: “I’m incredibly honoured to have been appointed as the next chief executive of BT Group.

“Having been a member of the BT Group board for the past four years, I’m fully supportive of our strategy and am excited about leading it into its next phase of development, as we grow to support customers, shareholders and the UK economy.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.