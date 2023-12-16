BT plots role in digital successor to ID cards scheme

bt

BT is pushing technology that it claims will help solve rampant online fraud without reviving Big Brother fears sparked by Tony Blair’s national ID card scheme.

The former telecoms monopoly has launched a new service and smartphone app dubbed EE ID, which it said will help it sell videogames and fridges to more customers regardless of their telecoms provider.

But bosses privately hope the app will ultimately become part of a nationally recognised digital ID that allows people to prove who they are online – without handing more control to American tech giants.

The ID would likely contain biometric information such as fingerprints and facial recognition and would prevent consumers from having to hand over passport details or other sensitive information to untrusted organisations.

The plan aims to avoid some of the privacy pitfalls of the National Identity scheme floated in 2001 by Tony Blair by not creating a centralised database and not giving the Government unfettered access.

The ID cards scheme was ultimately abolished in 2011 by then home secretary Theresa May. But amid high migration and rampant fraud, identity verification is now making a political comeback from which BT seeks to profit.

Research by Ofcom over the summer found that around nine in 10 online adults in the UK have come across content they suspected to be a scam or fraud.

In a report published this week, high street banks forecast that as much as £100m could be stolen from shoppers this Christmas.

Industry sources also warned about the proliferation of authentication systems run by US-based tech giants, which they said amounted to the companies setting up digital ID systems by stealth.

Google and Apple both operate personal ID systems that can enable users to access a vast array of services, including payments, using biometric verification.

In 2021, the Government outlined plans to enable employers and landlords to use certified digital identity providers to verify individuals’ right to work and carry out background checks.

Ministers said the so-called trust framework would help people to prove their identity without the need for a national ID card.

A number of companies, including the Post Office, have already signed up as certified providers. BT is not yet a part of the project, but it is understood the company is in discussions with the Government about joining.

BT has said its EE ID app will be at the forefront of its efforts to move beyond the traditional telecoms market amid tough competition from rivals.

The company will begin selling a broader range of products and services, from kitchen appliances and home security systems to insurance policies.

BT hopes the app, which is available to anyone, will provide a single location for consumers to organise their devices, subscriptions and services, as well as their digital identities.

An EE spokesman said: “EE ID is an exciting new service that, ultimately, will offer the ability to protect and manage a customer’s own verified personal digi-authentication.

“We feel this is an incredibly beneficial service for our customers, and would help in the fight against online fraud, identity theft, simplified log-ins, and forgotten passwords.

“It’s early days for this new service, but we’re in detailed discussions with other groups on how this can and should be rolled over the next year.”

A government spokesperson said: “The Government is committed to enabling a digital identity system fit for the UK’s growing digital economy but as as been longstanding policy, we will not be introducing ID cards or making digital identities compulsory.

“We are doing only what is necessary to enable a secure and trusted marketplace that works for individuals and businesses – creating a framework of standards and governance, so people and businesses know what a good digital identity looks like, which 49 organisations including the likes of Experian, Mastercard and the Post Office are already certified against.”

