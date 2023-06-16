BT rival Hyperoptic cuts more than 100 jobs in latest broadband lay-offs

File photo dated 12/11/13 of a broadband router - Rui Vieira/PA

BT rival Hyperoptic is laying off more than 100 engineers in the latest round of cuts to hit the broadband sector.

Hyperoptic, which is backed by private equity giant KKR, has told staff it is making the redundancies as it shifts focus from rolling out its network to connecting customers.

The cuts, which represent around 6pc of the company’s 2,000-strong workforce, are concentrated in Scotland and the north west of England, where its network rollout is almost complete.

Hyperoptic is also removing a layer of management from its infrastructure division in a bid to speed up the build process.

The job cuts are the latest to hit so-called “alt net” broadband providers, which are fighting for survival in the race to deliver full-fibre internet connections across the UK.

In February, Cityfibre said it would cut up to 400 jobs – around a fifth of its workforce – in a bid to cut costs. Smaller rival Zzoomm last month unveiled plans to lay off hundreds of engineers.

Challenger broadband firms are grappling with soaring borrowing and build costs, as well as a faster-than-expected rollout from incumbent BT.

The funding crisis is expected to spark a wave of consolidation. Kent-based alt net company Trooli was snapped up earlier this year by French infrastructure firm Vauban in a reported £100m deal.

Hyperoptic said its funding was secure and that the cuts had not been driven by KKR or by any economic challenges.

The company is redeploying around 40 engineers from its network build team into the division that connects customers to the internet.

It is also putting greater emphasis on reaching new-build homes, having originally specialised in blocks of flats.

The dwindling demand for engineers echoes looming cuts at BT, which is planning to reduce its workforce by 55,000 by the end of the decade.

While some of those jobs will be replaced by artificial intelligence, the majority will be caused by a reduction in engineers as the full-fibre rollout comes to an end and old copper networks are shut down.

Hyperoptic was founded in 2010 and was valued at £500m following the investment from KKR in 2019.

The company previously said it was aiming to reach 2m homes across the UK by the end of this year, although it is understood this target has now been pushed back to 2024.

Dana Tobak, founder and chief executive of Hyperoptic, said: “In support of our continued growth at Hyperoptic, we have refocused around 40 employees on customer-facing engineering roles, and are proposing to make around 110 redundancies in the UK as we increase our focus on areas that offer us the greatest customer reach.

“Where necessary for the customer-centric roles, we will provide support and training to help keep our people in Hyperoptic – building on their skills, experience and expertise. For those employees that do move on from Hyperoptic, we will ensure the support they receive reflects the great work they have delivered for this company.”

