U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,605.00
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,792.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,875.50
    -18.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,360.20
    +5.90 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.18
    +0.13 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.90
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.46
    +0.20 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3652
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6250
    -0.3730 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,589.75
    -251.46 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.04
    +42.53 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,252.98
    -35.64 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

BT Secures Industry First Global Partnership With OneWeb

·4 min read

- BT announces a landmark agreement with OneWeb for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network and connectivity services

- Tests to integrate LEO satellite services across consumer and business divisions to create added value for customers, with first trials expected in early 2022

- The agreement between the two British-headquartered companies will support UK Government's National Space Strategy and spans BT's global footprint

- Satellite services form a component of BT's vision to enable digital solutions anywhere in the UK by 2028

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BT and OneWeb have agreed terms for a new Distribution Partner Agreement, with OneWeb to provide Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communication services across BT Group.* This builds on an initial Memorandum of Understanding signed in July and means BT is testing how LEO satellite technology integrates with its existing terrestrial capabilities to meet the communications needs of customers. On successful completion, BT will commence the first live trials with customers from early next year. The partnership will span a growing range of connectivity solutions around the world as well as specific opportunities for the UK market.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: "I am thrilled to see the UK at the forefront of this emerging technology thanks to the Government's investment in OneWeb – a crucial part of our plans to cement our status as a global science and technology superpower."

Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries said: "The agreement between OneWeb and BT will help bring fast and reliable global connectivity, from the Highlands to the Himalayas. I'm delighted these two British companies have joined forces to research the technological benefits of working together, and I look forward to exploring how this could play a role in our mission to put hard-to-reach areas in the digital fast lane."

Philip Jansen, Chief Executive of BT Group, said: "Space is an emerging and enormous digital opportunity, and this is an important step towards harnessing its potential for BT's customers across the globe. We will put OneWeb's technology through its paces in our UK labs with the goal of delivering live trials in early 2022. Delivered securely and at scale, satellite solutions will be an important part of our plans to expand connectivity throughout the UK and globally, and to further diversify the range of services we can offer our customers."

OneWeb's Chief Executive Officer Neil Masterson said: "BT has taken the lead in the recognition of LEO satellite's advantage. We are delighted as this agreement with BT Group represents an important strategic partnership for OneWeb as we continue to make progress towards our operational launch. We are excited to be playing such a key role in improving the resilience of the overall telecom infrastructure in the UK. OneWeb's connectivity platform will help bridge the last digital divides across the country and enhance the nation's digital infrastructure."

OneWeb is expected to deliver global coverage by June 2022 through a constellation of 648 LEO satellites and is poised to deliver services from the North Pole to the 50th parallel, covering the entire United Kingdom, later this year. The new partnership supports BT's wider network ambition, set out in July this year, to deliver digital solutions across the entire UK by 2028, through a combination of an expanded network and 'on demand,' requestable solutions anywhere beyond. In building a converged, software-defined network, BT will leverage and integrate both terrestrial and non-terrestrial technologies to deliver on the goal of seamless, ubiquitous connectivity.

This agreement marks a clear path towards the first LEO solutions being available for customers within a year. As the next step, BT will test capabilities in its Bristol lab to demonstrate how they integrate with existing services. Current capacity levels within OneWeb satellites mean initial trials will focus on its role as a supplementary, low latency backhaul solution to sites where additional capacity or a back-up solution is required, and to deliver improved resilience for business customers. On successful completion, BT will begin early adopter trials for UK and international customers, expected early next year. As OneWeb grows their capacity, the list of future use cases could also widen, opening up the opportunity to explore the use of satellite for IoT backhaul and Fixed Wireless Access in rural areas.

The work with OneWeb shows the capabilities being developed by UK businesses in the pioneering area of space technology and follows the UK Government's recently published National Space Strategy, which recognises the enormous strategic opportunities on offer. BT, which boasts a heritage of nearly 60 years in space and satellite communication innovation, continues to explore a diverse range of partners across all its services, including space, to ensure the latest and best connectivity solutions are available for customers.

*The deal encompasses BT's Enterprise, Consumer and Global units, serving UK and multinational organisations.

Contacts


BT

OneWeb

CC Group PR

Finsbury Glover Hering

Richard Fogg +44 7887 845236

oneweb-lon@finsbury.com

Anais Merlin +44 7932526514


BTconsumer@ccgrouppr.com


About BT

BT Group is the UK's leading telecommunications and network provider and a leading provider of global communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities in the UK include the provision of fixed voice, mobile, broadband and TV (including Sport) and a range of products and services over converged fixed and mobile networks to consumer, business and public sector customers. For its global customers, BT provides managed services, security and network and IT infrastructure services to support their operations all over the world. BT consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer, Enterprise, Global and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Openreach, which provides access network services to over 650 communications provider customers who sell phone, broadband and Ethernet services to homes and businesses across the UK.

For the year ended 31 March 2021, BT Group's reported revenue was £21,331m with reported profit before taxation of £1,804m.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bt-secures-industry-first-global-partnership-with-oneweb-301413630.html

SOURCE BT

Recommended Stories

  • Logging to help the climate? Gabon turns to its rainforests

    With its oil reserves in decline, Gabon is betting that careful logging can safeguard the vast wealth of its forests, halving carbon emissions associated with the industry while producing more timber. How Central African countries like Gabon manage their share of the world's second-largest rainforest is critical. In western Gabon, lumberjack Rodrigue Mboumba uses his chainsaw to topple a 130-foot (40 metres) tropical eveuss tree into the surrounding rainforest.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Ocugen Stock Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?

    This year has been a bumpy ride for Ocugen (OCGN) investors, yet rewarding for those who were able to stomach the volatility. While shares have almost doubled over the past month, the year-to-date performance shows a 664% share haul. Ocugen’s success has been based on its seemingly improbable transformation from a company focused on eye diseases to one chasing the opportunities presented by Covid-19; the biotech holds the US rights for Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by India-bas

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • BP Grows Buyback as Profit Rises on Higher Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it would buy back an additional $1.25 billion of shares, using the proceeds of surging energy prices to woo investors who have become disenchanted with oil and gas. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • Zillow Stock Falls Further After Report It Plans to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion

    Zillow Offers aims to sell 7,000 homes for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • Lucid Group Is an Investment, Not a Trade, and Will Seriously Challenge Tesla

    Lucid is probably technologically superior to Tesla, with smaller, more efficient, more powerful battery packs with a greater range.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • 10 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best basic material stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now. Over the last few decades, rising demand for raw materials to support infrastructure development, industrialization, and […]

  • Is Ford's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 97.8%. But after nearly doubling in share price this year, investors may be wondering if there’s any value left in Ford stock. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is at about 29, nearly double its long-term average of 15.9. Ford’s

  • Warren Buffett, Goldman Win From Fintech Gold Rush in India

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s transformation from a financial-technology backwater into a $46 trillion-a-year global leader in digital payments left most international investors watching in awe from the sidelines. Now India is undergoing its own fintech revolution, and the race is on to grab a piece of the action.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Ma

  • Elon Musk Is Now Three Times Richer Than Warren Buffett

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s latest rally has blasted co-founder Elon Musk’s wealth past a new milestone: It now eclipses famed investor Warren Buffett’s fortune by a factor of three. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMusk

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Rising

    Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading higher, reversing following earlier weakness. The stock initially dipped after the company reported a 27.5% year-over-year dip in October vehicle deliveries. Shares of several companies in the clean energy space are also trading higher as investors weigh US President Biden's speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals. Strength could also be attributed to US infrastructure optimism, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) hitting a new

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Catapulted Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday alongside investor interest in clean energy stocks as the two-week COP26 climate summit got underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and President Joe Biden's reconciliation infrastructure bill inches closer to passing. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 3.5%. Fuel cell stocks have been red-hot in recent days, with each of the three stocks blasting double-digits higher in the month of October.

  • What Tesla's move to open superchargers means

    Wedbush's Dan Ives on Tesla's move to open up its supercharging network.&nbsp;

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Up Again Today

    What happened Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose sharply again on Monday, extending last month's huge run-up for the stock into November. The electric vehicle maker's stock was up by about 4.