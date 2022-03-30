U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

BTB REIT Announces the Closing of the Offering of Units for $40.3 Million Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

·2 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

MONTRÉAL, March 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB", the "REIT" or the "Trust") announces today that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering[1] and the concurrent closing of the issuance of 1,250,100 additional trust units pursuant to the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters. Including the exercise of the over-allotment option, BTB sold an aggregate amount of 9,584,100 trust units (the "Units") at a price of $4.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $40.3M.

BTB logo (CNW Group/BTB Real Estate Investment Trust)
BTB logo (CNW Group/BTB Real Estate Investment Trust)

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and the securities referred to in this news release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent a registration or an exemption from registration.

About BTB

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in eastern and western Canada and owns 73 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 5.7 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.1 billion.

BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.


_________________________


1 Please refer to the press release published on March 21st, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to BTB. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance of BTB could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulation and the factors described from time to time in the documents filed by BTB with the securities regulators in Canada. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to BTB and persons acting on their behalf. Unless otherwise stated or required by applicable law, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/30/c2388.html

