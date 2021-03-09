U.S. markets open in 9 hours 4 minutes

BTBT DEADLINE REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important March 22, 2021 Deadline Reminder for Bit Digital, Inc. Investors

RADNOR, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Bit Digital, Inc. ("Bit Digital") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) common stock between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer &amp; Check)
KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check)

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Bit Digital securities during the Class Period may, no later than March 22, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435); toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/bit-digital-inc-securities-class-action?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=bitdigital

According to the complaint, Bit Digital is a holding company that engages in the bitcoin mining business through its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and Hong Kong.

On January 11, 2021, J Capital Research ("J Capital") issued a research report alleging, among other things, that Bit Digital operates "a fake crypto currency business . . . designed to steal funds from investors." Though Bit Digital claims "it was operating 22,869 bitcoin miners in China," J Capital alleged that "is simply not possible" and stated that "[w]e verified with local governments supposedly hosting the BTBT mining operation that there are no bitcoin miners there." Following this news, Bit Digital's stock price fell $6.27 per share, or 25%, to close at $18.76 per share on January 11, 2021.

Bit Digital investors may, no later than March 22, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/btbt-deadline-reminder-kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp--important-march-22-2021-deadline-reminder-for-bit-digital-inc-investors-301242894.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

  • Zoom Founder Eric Yuan Transfers $6 Billion Worth of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., donated more than a third of his stake in the company, filings show.Yuan gifted almost 18 million shares of the conferencing-technology firm last week. The filings didn’t specify the recipient of the stock, which was owned by a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT, for which Yuan is a trustee.The shares were valued at about $6 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.The distributions are consistent with the Yuans’ “typical estate planning practices,” a Zoom spokesman said in a statement.Yuan, 51, joins other members of the world’s mega-rich who’ve been transferring stock recently -- including Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, who last month gave some of his Zoom holding to his businessman son Richard. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been donating shares of Amazon.com Inc. in support of a $10 billion pledge made last year to combat climate change.Pandemic SurgeYuan became one of the world’s wealthiest people as demand for Zoom’s main product skyrocketed during the pandemic. The stock surged almost 400% last year, but has dipped 7.8% in 2021.He’s the world’s 130th-richest person with a pre-transfer net worth of $15.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a $9.2 billion increase since last March. The company has also brought huge gains to other shareholders, including Tiger Global Management’s Chase Coleman and Taiwanese investor Samuel Chen. Li’s Zoom stake now represents almost one-fifth of his net worth. Born in China, Yuan was refused a U.S. visa eight times before finally prevailing and moving to Silicon Valley. An early employee of rival video-conferencing group WebEx Communications, he founded Zoom in 2011, inspired in part by the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship when he was in college.The Wall Street Journal reported the share transfer earlier Monday.(Adds that Li Ka-shing cut his Zoom holding in fifth paragraph, details about the stake in seventh)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption

    Iran has quietly moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that U.S. sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease, according to six industry sources and Refinitiv data. U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to revive talks with Iran on a nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018, although harsh economic measures remain in place that Tehran insists be lifted before negotiations resume. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has started reaching out to customers across Asia since Biden took office to assess potential demand for its crude, said the sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Gold slumps to 9-month trough as yields, dollar erode appeal

    Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,689.87 per ounce by 1523 GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 8 at $1,683.68 earlier. The dollar climbed to a three-month peak, while the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield held close to a more than one-year high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest. "We have an economy that is recovering and inflation is materializing; that ultimately means that yields have room to move higher," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities, adding that gold could fall further towards $1,660 as a result.

  • Oil prices rise on expected economic recovery, likely drawdown in oil stocks

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday on expectations of a recovery in the global economy after the U.S. Senate approved a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and on a likely drawdown in crude oil inventories in the United States, the world's biggest fuel consumer. But a stronger dollar and receding fears of a supply disruption from Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, after an attack on its export facilities capped price gains. Brent crude futures for May rose by 53 cents, or 0.8 %, to $68.77 a barrel by 0436 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April rose 44 cents, or 0.7%, to $65.49.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rallies while Nasdaq slides into a correction as tech rout deepens

    Stocks were mixed on Monday and Treasury yields climbed further after Congress made headway toward passing another significant COVID-19 relief package.

  • China State Funds Buy Stocks to Stem Worsening Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese state-backed funds were said to intervene on Tuesday to alleviate declines in the stock market, a sign that the rout had gone too far for policy makers. The equity benchmark erased a loss of as much as 3.2%.The funds, known as China’s “national team,” stepped in to ensure stability during the government’s key policy meeting in Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter. A Hong Kong-based trader, who declined to be identified discussing client business, said entities linked to mainland funds were actively buying shares through stock links with Hong Kong on Tuesday.The CSI 300 Index of stocks was little changed as of the midday break. Offshore investors purchased a net $514 million of Chinese shares via Hong Kong in the morning session, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Private funds also re-entered the market, encouraged by evidence Beijing is putting a floor on losses. Some of the biggest gainers were stocks that had led the rout, such as Kweichow Moutai Co. and China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp.News of state intervention in the $10.6 trillion equity market lifted other assets in China and Hong Kong. The Hang Seng Index extended gains to 1.4%, while the offshore yuan strengthened 0.3% against the dollar. The yield on 10-year government debt was little changed at 3.26%.Historically, Beijing has supported markets when needed around significant events or dates. On Friday, the first day of the National People’s Congress, the CSI 300 ended the day down 0.3% after falling as much 2%. Evidence of intervention includes buying through trading links with Hong Kong.Authorities had in many ways encouraged the recent correction in stocks after the CSI 300 briefly surpassed its closing record last month. Officials repeatedly warned of asset bubbles and said that curbing risks in the financial system was this year’s key policy goal. Moutai, for instance, had surged 30% this year to be worth more than $500 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable stocks.With the CSI 300 having fallen about 13% since its peak to enter a correction on Monday, and dropping below its 100-day moving average for the first time since May, it’s likely authorities decided the rout had removed enough froth.The Communist Party has long sought to cultivate a ‘slow’ bull market in equities. Routs of 10% or more in the CSI 300 have occurred twice in the past two years, before the index bounced back each time. Officials will be happy to see one-way bets subside, allowing the market to return to a more sustainable trajectory before July, when the Party marks its 100th anniversary.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Yuan Becomes Latest Victim of Treasury-Led Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan erased all its gains against the dollar this year, the latest to fall prey to the Treasury-led global market selloff.The onshore yuan weakened as much as 0.5%, falling past the 6.5283 per dollar level it closed at last year. At its January peak, it was up 1.6% from 2020 as the economy rebounded and investors poured money into the Chinese bond market.Optimism over a global recovery from the pandemic has morphed into concerns that central banks will withdraw stimulus quicker-than-expected, leading to higher bond yields. This latest bout of market selling was spurred by the U.S. stimulus package and better Chinese exports data.“Surging U.S. Treasury yields and a USD rebound are pressuring EM Asia currencies including the renminbi,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asia currency strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd in Hong Kong. “Foreign investors may have started to trim their emerging-market asset exposure and repatriate capital back into dollars. We turn more cautious on the CNY outlook in the near term.”Monday’s rout across markets picked up pace as Treasury 10-year yields hit 1.61%, nearing Friday’s high. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar’s strength gained as much as 0.5% to its highest in almost four months.Trading volumes for onshore yuan rose to $48.9 billion on Monday, the highest level in over two months. Some bank clients who were previously hoarding dollars were selling off positions at higher prices, according to China-based traders, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly.The traders added they also received a higher volume of requests for forward prices on the greenback, including from clients who had just signed import orders and were looking to lock in foreign-exchange rates to guard against further yuan depreciation risks.China’s main stock benchmark entered a correction on Monday, with concerns over liquidity conditions and lofty valuations in some stocks fueling bearish sentiment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq 100 Tumbles, Ends 11% Below Feb. 12 Record: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech shares tumbled anew, sending the Nasaq 100 Index down 11% from its all-time high, as investors fled high-valuation stocks for companies whose fortunes are closely tied to the economic cycle.The benchmark for megacap tech dropped 2.9% and is now at the lowest since November. The S&P 500 ended lower after rising as much as 1% as tech shares in the gauge dropped 2.5%. Financial firms and materials producers kept losses from being worse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all-time high before settling for a 1% gain, buoyed by rallies in banks and Walt Disney Co. Tesla Inc. pushed its five-day rout past 20%. Blank-check companies backed by Chamath Palihapitiya tumbled.The 10-year Treasury rate jumped toward 1.6%, while the dollar strengthened. Brent crude briefly traded near $70 a barrel before pulling back. Gold slumped and Bitcoin traded above $51,000.Investors embraced the prospect for a surge in global economic growth as vaccine distribution improves and the U.S. heads toward passing a $1.9 trillion spending bill. The risks associated with rising Treasury yields remain an overhang amid fears that government aid programs could overheat economic growth.“You will see a lot of volatility in markets,” Kim Stafford, Asia Pacific head at Pacific Investment Management Co., said on Bloomberg Television. “We believe that confidence is improving, especially with vaccines coming online, so we will see an uptick in growth globally. There are a lot of reasons to be confident in the market, but a lot of this is also priced in.”There are also questions about whether equity valuations have become excessive, especially in speculative tech shares. The Nasdaq 100 Index has fallen about 8% since early February.Crash Landing on Stock Heroes of Yesteryear Is Worst in a DecadeHere are some key events to watch:The annual session of China’s National People’s Congress continues in Beijing.Japan GDP is due Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Haunted by 2008, China and U.S. Diverge on Stimulus Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and China are pursuing divergent economic policies in the aftermath of the coronavirus recession in a role reversal from last time the world economy was recovering from a shock.One of the takeaways from the annual National People’s Congress under way in Beijing is a conservative growth goal, with a tighter fiscal-deficit target and restrained monetary settings. That’s a big contrast with Washington, where President Joe Biden is preparing a second major fiscal package after he gets final approval for his $1.9 trillion stimulus.The widening policy divergence is putting strains on exchange rates and could potentially reshape global capital flows. It stems, in part, from different policy lessons from the 2007-09 crisis.A stunted and choppy U.S. recovery left key Democrats concluding it’s vital to “go big” on stimulus and keep it flowing. For monetary policy the moral was: “Don’t hold back” and “don’t stop until the job is done,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week.China’s leaders have a different take. A massive unleashing of credit growth back then led to unused infrastructure, ghost towns, excess industrial capacity and an overhang of debt. While rapid containment of the pandemic meant the economy didn’t need as much help in 2020, President Xi Jinping and his team are now winding things back to re-focus on longer-term initiatives to strengthen the technology sector and tamp down debt risks.“Each learned a lesson from the previous episode, and so it is kind of a swap of positions,” said Nathan Sheets, head of global economic research at PGIM Fixed Income and a former U.S. Treasury undersecretary for international affairs. The policy mix now makes “a compelling case for renminbi appreciation,” Sheets said.That’s a view that’s widely shared: the median forecast is for a strengthening to 6.38 against the dollar by the end of the year, from 6.5238 in Hong Kong on Monday afternoon.One of China’s financial regulators, Guo Shuqing, highlighted in a briefing just days before the opening of the annual legislative gathering that high leverage within the financial system must continue to be addressed. Guo pointed to worries about inflated property prices and the risk of overseas money pouring in to take advantage of the premiums China’s assets offer. He also indicated the nation’s lending rates will likely go up this year.While U.S. Treasury yields have surged recently, 10-year rates remain less than half those in China, where the central bank has forsworn Western-style zero interest rates or quantitative easing.“Unlike many of its peers, including the Fed, China’s central bank has continued to calibrate its policy partially with a view to prevent an excessive rise in asset prices,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. Confronted with currency-appreciation risks, China will be hoping for a “well-timed exit from the Fed’s ultra-ease stance.”That’s unlikely to come soon. Powell in three appearances the past fortnight has made clear the Fed is going to keep policy rates near zero until well into the economic recovery, when most jobless Americans are brought back into employment. He also gave no indication asset purchases will be tapered as Biden’s fiscal stimulus kicks in in coming months.As China contends with capital inflows, the U.S. is likely to be pumping out a greater supply of dollars into the global economy -- via a widening current-account deficit -- as its growth revs up, supercharged by Biden’s stimulus and the Fed’s easy stance.“There’s been a regime break,” in the U.S. with the outsize Biden relief bill and a planned longer-term follow-up, said Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance. As growth soars past 6% this year, a wider current-account deficit will be “the pressure valve” given domestic production constraints, he said.Brooks projects that deficit will hit 4% of gross domestic product this year. That would be the highest since large shortfalls during the 2002-08 period, when a broad measure of the dollar tumbled as much as 27%.Read More: Dollar Is Increasingly Overvalued as Deficit Widens, IIF Says“As our fiscal support goes into uncharted territory, it puts enormous pressure on our budget deficits -- and by inference our domestic saving rate and the current account and trade deficit, with the consequences primarily falling on the currency,” said Stephen Roach, a Yale University senior fellow and former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia.China’s reluctance toward the kind of “go big” message of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dates back many years. After unleashing a fiscal package of 4 trillion yuan ($586 billion, at the time) and an unprecedented surge in broader credit after the 2008 crisis, Beijing was already by 2012 saying it wouldn’t do that again.Reticence toward across-the-board stimulus later turned into a concerted push to rein in leverage. A May 2016 front-page treatise in the People’s Daily -- the Communist Party’s mouthpiece -- blasted excessive debt as the “original sin” sowing risks across financial and real-estate markets. The anonymous article -- widely said to have been written by Vice Premier Liu He, Xi’s top economic adviser -- called stimulating the economy through easy monetary policy a “fantasy.”So with the country’s success in applying draconian restrictions to contain the coronavirus, it should come as little surprise that Beijing is returning toward its pre-pandemic focus on building domestic tech capabilities and managing down debt risks.What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...“China is increasingly shifting its attention from pandemic recovery to managing the economy in more normal conditions.”--Chang Shu, chief Asia economistFor the full report, click hereAfter ditching an annual growth target for 2020 given the turmoil caused by Covid-19, China’s leadership set a goal of a GDP increase of more than 6% this year -- conservative since it’s well below economists’ projections for this year’s expansion.In the meantime, surging American GDP gains are set to lift China’s prospects as well. Exports to the U.S. soared more than 87% in the first two months of this year compared with the pandemic-hit period a year before, faster than China’s overall rise of just under 61%.“The U.S. locomotive is back on track,” said Catherine Mann, global chief economist at Citigroup Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq Futures Rise, China Funds Ease Stock Slide: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq 100 futures climbed Tuesday after an overnight slump in technology stocks, while buying by Chinese state funds bolstered sentiment and helped Asian shares erase losses. Treasury yields eased.China’s indexes bounced off lows after state-related funds stepped in to ensure market stability, according to people familiar with the matter. Nasdaq 100 contracts outperformed a rally in U.S. futures. The tech gauge tumbled almost 3% Monday and is now down 11% from a February record. The S&P 500 shed intraday gains as the retreat in high-valuation stocks offset a rise in financial and materials shares.Elsewhere, the yen weakened beyond 109 per dollar for the first time since June. The 10-year Treasury yield was below 1.6%, with investors watching upcoming auctions to assess the outlook. Asian credit markets slumped as more deals were scrapped on concerns about the spike in rates.The risks associated with rising bond yields persist, with the U.S. benchmark trading around a 12-month high amid fears that government aid programs could push the economy into overdrive and stoke inflation. Investors are also questioning whether equity valuations have become excessive, especially in speculative tech shares, and are favoring cheaper cyclical stocks.“There’s definitely a lot of volatility in the market right now and many of the sectors that underperformed last year are rallying -- this is part of a rotation,” said Valerie Grant, senior equities portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.Elsewhere, crude oil prices rose, and Bitcoin traded near $54,000.Here are some key events to watch:EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The U.S. government auctions 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.8% as of 1:35 p.m. in Tokyo. Nasdaq 100 contracts were up 1.2%. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.5%.Topix index rose 0.8%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5%.Kospi index fell 0.9%.Hang Seng Index added 1.4%.CSI 300 Index was flat.CurrenciesThe yen traded at 109.19 per dollar, down 0.3%.The offshore yuan was at 6.5371 per dollar, up 0.2%.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.The euro traded at $1.1857.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about two basis points to 1.57%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield was at 1.78%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $64.73 a barrel.Gold was at $1,689.93 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Central Banks Face Jumpy Bond Market With 10 Days of Decisions

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks helped save the world economy from depression as the pandemic struck. Now they are dealing with the hard part: managing the recovery amid a difference of opinion with investors.Optimism that Covid-19 vaccines and continued government stimulus offer an escape from the worst health crisis in a century has sent bond yields soaring and pushed bets on rising inflation in the U.S. to the highest in a decade.That’s shifting the ground underneath monetary policy makers who promise to maintain rock bottom borrowing costs and cheap money well into the expansion. In the next two weeks, the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank as well as their counterparts in Japan, U.K, and Canada are all likely to reiterate those pledges, eager to secure a rebound in hiring and avoid the mistakes of the last crisis when some withdrew support too early.The risk now seems skewed the other way. While policy makers welcome a modest rise in bond yields as a signal of confidence in the economic outlook, they worry an unchecked jump would undercut recoveries. They argue any resurgence in inflation will be based on a temporary correction from last year’s slide and that high unemployment will continue to restrain price pressures.It’s a stark turnaround from a year ago, when the world powered down to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and central banks responded with what’s amounted to an unprecedented $9 trillion of monetary support.“Central banks are facing a new challenge,” said Rob Carnell, chief economist for Asia Pacific at ING Bank NV. “How do they keep justifying easy policy as the recovery continues and the inflation figures pick up?”Canada, ECBThe Bank of Canada is first up with a meeting on March 10 when policy makers are likely to indicate they plan to maintain plenty of stimulus well into any strong recovery. It’s a case that Governor Tiff Macklem laid out last month when he argued policy needs to help foster not only the immediate pickup but also facilitate virus-driven structural changes like digitalization.ECB President Christine Lagarde convenes officials the next day when updated forecasts will highlight how the euro-area economy is lagging the U.S. because of slow vaccine rollouts and extended virus restrictions. That puts the bloc at risk should higher global yields spill over into borrowing costs for companies and households.ECB policy makers have surprised investors by downplaying their concerns so far, saying their bond-buying program is flexible enough to address unwarranted tightening but failing to provide any evidence that they’re accelerating purchases. At the back of their minds though is likely to be the experience of 2011 when interest rates were raised twice to combat faster inflation despite a worsening financial crisis, only for the euro zone to slide into a double-dip recession.Powell PressureAt the Fed’s policy meeting on March 16-17, Chairman Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his looser for longer stance. Powell repeatedly stressed during remarks on Thursday that the Fed was a long way from its goals and was not close to tightening policy. He also played down a likely rise in inflation this year and ducked questions on a possible response to the recent sharp rise in yields.While the move had “caught’ his attention, he said Fed policy was currently appropriate, though it has tools to respond if there is a material change in the outlook.Transcripts of the Fed’s meetings from 2015, when it last began a tightening cycle, suggested policy makers overestimated the potential for accelerating inflation and underestimated the room still left in the economy to generate jobs.What Bloomberg Economics Says...For the U.S., rising bond yields are largely a reflection of confidence in the strength of the recovery. For much of the rest of the world, the spillover of higher borrowing costs is arriving too soon. The Reserve Bank of Australia has already reacted with bigger bond buys. Others may also have to tweak their policy settings.-- Tom Orlik, chief economistClick here for moreTaper TalkThe Bank of England convenes on March 18. It has lined up a further 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of asset purchases over 2021 with plans to taper weekly buying later in the year.A hugely stimulative budget from Chancellor Rishi Sunak now has economists further discounting the prospect of negative interest rates and instead looking forward to a tightening of monetary policy.The central bank has said that won’t happen until there is clear evidence that spare capacity is being eliminated and it’s closer to sustainably achieving its 2% inflation target, but in February announced it was considering whether to alter previous guidance that it wouldn’t unwind its asset purchases until the bank rate reached 1.5%.Speaking on Monday, Governor Andrew Bailey reiterated the bank doesn’t intend to tighten monetary policy until there’s clear evidence the economy is absorbing excess capacity. He added that risks to the economy remain tilted to the downside, BOJ, PBOCThen it’s the Bank of Japan’s turn on March 18-19, when officials are scheduled to unveil details of a policy review that will look at how it controls yields, negative rates and asset buying. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said the central bank is seeking to make its policy framework more effective by fine tuning it rather than overhauling it.He has also signaled there won’t be any changes to the movement range around the 10-year yield target. Still, Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya ssignaled on Monday that the central bank may seek ways to allow more moves in yields. While developed-world central banks will likely be unified in pledging ongoing stimulus, China’s officials are already signaling the opposite. Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission -- the top banking regulator -- said on March 2. he’s “very worried” about risks emerging from bubbles in global financial markets and the nation’s property sector, stoking expectations of policy tapering.That was followed by the government setting a conservative growth target of above 6% for the year, well below what economists forecast the nation will achieve, as Premier Li Keqiang on Friday opened the National People’s Congress in Beijing.The tension between inflation and cheap money is already forcing some emerging market central banks to move. Ukraine unexpectedly raised interest rates to counter the highest inflation in more than a year. Brazil is forecast to start raising borrowing costs on March 17 having promised in August to keep its 2% benchmark for the “foreseeable future.”(Adds comments from UK and Japanese central bankers)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin’s Stimulus-Led Rise Fades as Stocks Drop, Dollar Gains

    Stronger bond yields and a rising dollar are capping price progress for risk assets.

  • The Single Biggest Threat To The Electric Vehicle Revolution

    A growing semiconductor shortage could hamstring the EV boom in 2021. Here’s who could profit in the days ahead

  • Upbeat Chinese Data May Not Ease Emerging-Market Taper Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- The prospect of rising inflation and U.S. Treasury yields may damp emerging-market sentiment, reflected by a slump in Chinese assets despite trade data that pointed to a speedier global recovery from last year’s lockdown.Exports from the world’s second-biggest economy soared in the first two months of the year, data showed Sunday, reflecting a recovery in external demand and providing a much-needed boost for risk assets after a turbulent start to March. Meantime, the U.S. Senate passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package Saturday that may offer an additional spur to countries such as Mexico whose economies are most sensitive to U.S. growth.Emerging-market stocks fell to a two-month low and currencies were poised for their worst session in a year on Monday as anxiety remains high in the bond market after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish message last week stopped short of trying to rein in the surging yields. An index of dollar-denominated debt in the developing world dropped for a fourth week in its longest losing streak since 2018. Local-currency notes also declined amid selloffs from Poland to Hungary and Mexico.“All fixed-income assets face a challenging market as rates and inflation become more of a threat,” said Abdul Kadir Hussain, Dubai-based head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital. “Emerging markets are no different. We have already seen outflows from emerging-market fixed-income funds, and I suspect that will continue in the near term.”Last week, exchange-traded fund investors withdrew money from emerging-market bonds, while adding to stocks, as they weighed the prospects of stronger global growth and a pickup in U.S. yields.Inflation data this week will offer evidence of whether that caution is merited. Economists expect consumer prices to have picked up in places such as Taiwan, India and Brazil. Elsewhere, Peruvian policy makers will probably keep the key interest rate at a record low of 0.25%.Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Improving China Data; Rising Treasury YieldsInflation WatchTaiwan’s consumer prices probably rose last month after declining in January, according to a Bloomberg survey before the report on Tuesday. Export figures the same day may reveal growth slowed in February after the island exported a record the previous monthThe improving global trade outlook and backdrop for exports will probably buoy the Taiwan dollar, according to Gao Qi, a currency strategist at Scotiabank in SingaporeIndia’s consumer-price inflation probably accelerated further above the central bank’s 4% target, a Bloomberg survey showed. That could limit its capacity to keep monetary conditions accommodativeThose figures may put further upward pressure on Indian bond yields, which are already at a 10-month highA reading of Brazil’s February consumer-price inflation on Thursday will be the last before the central bank meets later this month to decide on the key policy rateEconomists expect that inflation climbed last monthMexico’s February inflation probably increased amid higher non-core prices, data on Tuesday may showArgentina is likely to report another month of high inflation when it releases February figures on ThursdayChile’s monthly inflation eased in February on a drop in food costs, corroborating the central bank’s message that a recent consumer price jump is temporary and stimulus will be kept in placeKey DataChinese data due this week will provide another update on the nation’s economy after authorities announced a conservative growth target for this year at the National People’s Congress on FridayAfter containing the pandemic and becoming the only major economy to expand in 2020, officials now want to address imbalances such as a dependence on investment in property and infrastructure funded by corporate debtOn Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned the U.S. to stop “crossing lines and playing with fire” when it comes to Taiwan, which Beijing claims sovereignty overAggregate financing numbers for February due between March 9 and 15 may show a slowdown due to seasonal factors. Inflation figures on Wednesday are expected to show consumer prices dropped for a second month in February, further enhancing the allure of Chinese bondsBrazil’s January economic activity and retail sales figures will also be released next week, offering clues on the pace of a rebound in Latin America’s largest economyIn politics, traders will watch for progress on an emergency spending bill as it moves through the lower house. Jitters over fiscal spending have contributed to the real becoming the worst-performing currency in emerging markets this yearTurkey’s January current-account deficit due Thursday may narrowThe lira has posted losses for two straight weeksREAD: Economist Who Called 2018 Turkey Crash Sees New Boom, BustSouth Africa will report its fourth-quarter current-account surplus on Thursday, which is forecast to have narrowedThe country is also expected to report manufacturing production data on the same dayOn Friday, Mexico will post January industrial production figures, which will give investors a better look at how activity is recoveringPeruvian policy makers will probably keep a dovish outlook on Thursday by holding borrowing costs at 0.25%, the lowest among major Latin American economies, according to a forecast by Bloomberg EconomicsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cladding rules: 'I would never have bought my flat if I knew'

    Confusion over building safety rules has left many people unable to move home without hard-to-obtain checks.

  • Barclays Counts Benefits for EM of $500 Billion IMF Reserve Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc economists expect several developing nations to see “some tangible benefits” of the International Monetary Fund’s proposal to allocate $500 billion in reserve assets known as special drawing rights.The IMF’s chief said earlier this month that the institution is proceeding with work on the plan after the Group of 20 urged it to propose a fresh allocation of the fund’s reserve assets.Emerging-market countries will probably account for “no more than” $206 billion of the new SDR allocations, Barclays economists including Ercan Erguzel said in a report to clients.Bahrain could exchange its SDR holdings with Saudi Arabia to boost reserves, according to BarclaysThe distribution may also benefit Turkey, “where the central bank aims to reverse the downtrend in reserves”Barclays estimates that Zambia’s additional allocation could reach around $1.1 billion, or some 6% of gross domestic product, “thus placing the country in a less fragile position as it embarks on its debt restructuring talks”Countries including Egypt and South Africa also stand to gain from the increase in reservesFor South Africa, Barclays estimates that its foreign-exchange holdings may be boosted by the equivalent of some $3.2 billionThe government “could in fact come to some arrangement” with the South African Reserve Bank where the central bank “keeps the SDRs but Treasury liquidates an equivalent amount from its excess reserves at the SARB to fund its external borrowing commitments for the year”Momentum has been building for the injection of funds after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen leaned toward supporting the action, reversing opposition last year under President Donald Trump. Her predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, blocked the move in 2020, saying that because reserves are allocated to all 190 members of the IMF in proportion to their quota, some 70% would go to the G-20, with just 3% for the poorest developing nations.“The Covid-19 pandemic has morphed into a global health crisis, necessitating closer global policy coordination to rein in infection spread,” the Barclays economists said in the note. “This has brought the IMF’s role as global ‘firefighter’ back to the centre stage.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Friday’s Late Session Recovery Could Fuel Follow-Through Rally

    The early direction of the NZD/USD on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7180.

  • OPEC+ Surprise Sends Oil Past Gulf Budget-Balancing Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil soared past fiscal breakeven prices for the Middle East’s four biggest producers after OPEC+ kept output largely unchanged and an attack on a highly protected Saudi Arabian oil facility.The late Sunday attack on an oil storage tank farm sent the global crude benchmark above $70 a barrel, days after the shock move by the OPEC+ cartel sparked a rally.If oil prices stay at current levels, “we would see fiscal surpluses for the larger Gulf Cooperation Council economies,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. “This provides more fiscal space to support economic activity and recovery.”Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their Brent price forecasts after the OPEC decision.On Monday, Dubai-based lender Emirates NBD PJSC revised its average oil price upward to $67.50 per barrel this year, leading to narrower budget deficits, “assuming spending remains unchanged and governments continue to prioritize deficit reduction over boosting growth.”Budget deficits in the Arab Gulf, where economies are reliant on oil, widened after prices crashed in 2020. OPEC+ agreed last year to take about 10% of global supply off the market to stem the plunge. While the group has slowly rolled back some of those cuts, it is curtailing more than 7 million barrels of daily production.Still, Brent prices have averaged just below $60 so far this year -- below the breakeven level for most Gulf countries. Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy and OPEC’s biggest producer, has posted successive budget shortfalls in the past seven years, a trend the International Monetary Fund predicted would continue through 2024.And the OPEC+ decision may be eroded.“Compliance with OPEC restrictions may deteriorate, resulting in a smaller decline in average crude oil production this year relative to 2020,” wrote Khatija Haque, head of research and chief economist at Emirates NBD. “OPEC+ may decide to increase production more aggressively later this year, and governments could choose to increase spending to support the economic recovery in the non-oil sectors this year.”(Updates with missile attacks on Saudi facility from first paragraph, Emirates NBD report in fifth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India Looks Set to Weather Global Bond Rout With Record Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s record foreign-exchange reserves and a rare current-account surplus look set to cushion the nation’s currency and bonds from a global surge in interest rates.While the central bank does have its hands full managing the government’s large debt issuance, strategists see the country in a much stronger financial position now than it was during previous bouts of turmoil in world markets. They cite the rupee, which has eked out a gain this year, defying the slump seen in most emerging-market currencies, and relative stability of India’s bonds.With reserves closing in on $600 billion and a current-account surplus forecast to exceed 1% of gross domestic product, talk of India as one of five fragile emerging markets has mostly faded away. When the description was coined during the taper tantrum in 2013, inflation in India was running at around 10%.Data due March 12 is projected to show consumer prices rising at less than half that level, and well below the 6.6% average of last year. Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year bond yields have largely been capped since last year by the central bank and the nation’s stocks continue to see foreign inflows.“India’s markets are likely to be relatively immune to higher U.S. yields in the weeks ahead,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities Ltd. in Singapore. “India has been a key beneficiary of equity inflows into Asia and we do not see outflows persisting.”Ahead of the CPI figures, here is a series of charts highlighting points of strength in India that have been cited by analysts.Stock InflowsIndian stocks have attracted about $6 billion of foreign inflows this year, the highest in emerging Asia after China, and well above those of the country’s erstwhile “Fragile Five” peers. The prospect of strong economic growth has been underpinned by an early start to India’s coronavirus inoculation campaign, aided by domestically produced vaccines.FX ReservesIndia’s central bank has added $127 billion to its foreign-exchange kitty since the beginning of January last year, the biggest increase among major Asian economies. At the current rate of accumulation, India is on course to pass Russia and take fourth place in global rankings for reserves, behind China, Japan and Switzerland. This large well of reserves should give authorities fire power to deal with any potential capital outflows driven by external shocks, according to Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank AG in Mumbai.Current AccountIndia is expected to post a current-account surplus of 1.1% of GDP in the current fiscal year, along with a balance-of-payments surplus of $96 billion, according to Emkay Global Financial Serviced Ltd. While the current account may swing back to a small deficit next fiscal year, healthy capital flows may keep the balance of payments positive to the tune of $45-50 billion, helping to support the rupee, according to Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay.Bond ReturnsIndia’s sovereign bonds offer more stable returns than many others in emerging markets, as measured against annualized 60-day volatility in benchmark 10-year securities. The Reserve Bank of India has made over 3 trillion rupees ($41 billion) of bond purchases this fiscal year and plans to buy at least that amount next year, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, which should help to curb gains in yields.Economic GrowthIndia’s economy is projected by the International Monetary Fund to grow 11.5% in 2021, a pace that is likely to be the fastest of any major economy, which also augurs well for inflows and the rupee.Below are are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, March 8: Japan balance of paymentsTuesday, March 9: South Korea balance of payments, Japan GDP, Australia NAB Business Confidence, Taiwan CPIWednesday, March 10: China CPI, PPI; RBA’s Lowe gives speech in SydneyThursday, March 11: New Zealand food prices and house sales, Japan PPIFriday, March 12: Philippines trade, India Feb. CPI and Jan. industrial production, Thailand forex reserves, Malaysia industrial productionFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese Beauty App Becomes First Major Company to Buy Ether

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Meitu Inc., taking a page from Tesla Inc., has become the latest corporation to invest in cryptocurrency as digital coin prices head into the stratosphere.Meitu, which makes an app that helps touch up user-profile pictures, said Sunday it bought 15,000 units of Ether for $22.1 million and 379.1 Bitcoins for $17.9 million in the open market on March 5. Those acquisitions are part of an overall plan to use as much as $100 million of its cash hoard to fund crypto purchases because it believed prices had room to appreciate and crypto could diversify its portfolio.No other company of scale has announced its intention of investing significantly in ether, the world’s biggest digital currency after Bitcoin. In recent years Cai Wensheng, Meitu’s chairman and a crypto enthusiast, began exploring blockchain technology.Meitu surged as much as 14% Monday before falling prey to a wider market selloff, finishing more than 6% lower. Ether rose as much as 5.5% and reached its highest level in almost two weeks.Loss-making Meitu launched Hong Kong’s biggest initial public offering in years in 2016, when investors lauded its then-groundbreaking line-up of software for artificially enhancing photos -- everything from slimming faces to lengthening legs. But smartphone brands and internet giants from Huawei Technologies Co. to Xiaomi Corp. and ByteDance Ltd. then came up with their own in-house offerings, undercutting the former stock market darling. Meitu is now trading at about a third of its debut price.Cai may now be drawing inspiration from Tesla, which in February invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and signaled its intent to begin accepting the cryptocurrency as a form of payment -- a big endorsement from one of the world’s biggest companies that sent the price to a record. Bitcoin in particular is gradually making inroads with institutions from banks to family offices and even a few corporations, despite some skepticism about cryptocurrencies’ volatility and value.Read more: Tesla Bets on Bitcoin in Blue-Chip Boost to Cryptocurrency(Updates with share action from the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.