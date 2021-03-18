U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

BTBT, VYGR & AZN Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT)
Class Period: December 21, 2020 - January 11, 2021
Deadline: March 19, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/btbt
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR)
Class Period: June 1, 2017 - November 9, 2020
Deadline: March 24, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/vygr
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Voyager’s VY-HTT01 IND submission to the FDA lacked key information regarding certain chemistry, manufacturing and controls ("CMC") matters, including, inter alia, drug-device compatibility and drug substance and product characterization; (2) the Company's IND submission for VY-HTT01 was therefore deficient; (3) the Company had thus materially overstated the likelihood of FDA approval for VY-HTT01 based on the IND submission; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN)
Class Period: May 21, 2020 - November 20, 2020
Deadline: March 27, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/azn
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) initial clinical trials for AZD1222, the Company’s coronavirus vaccine hopeful, had suffered from a critical manufacturing error, resulting in a substantial number of trial participants receiving half the designed dosage; (2) clinical trials for AZD1222 consisted of a patchwork of disparate patient subgroups, each with subtly different treatments, undermining the validity and import of the conclusions that could be drawn from the clinical data across these disparate patient populations; (3) certain clinical trial participants for AZD1222 had not received a second dose at the designated time points, but rather received the second dose up to several weeks after the dose had been scheduled to be delivered according to the original trial design; (4) AstraZeneca had failed to include a substantial number of patients over 55 years of age in its clinical trials for AZD1222, despite this patient population being particularly vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19 and thus a high priority target market for the drug; (5) AstraZeneca’s clinical trials for AZD1222 had been hamstrung by widespread flaws in design, errors in execution, and a failure to properly coordinate and communicate with regulatory authorities and the general public; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the clinical trials for AZD1222 had not been conducted in accordance with industry best practices and acceptable standards and the data and conclusions that could be derived from the clinical trials was of limited utility; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, AZD1222 was unlikely to be approved for commercial use in the United States in the short term, one of the largest potential markets for the drug.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



  • Why the AstraZeneca Vaccine Suspension Won’t Derail Europe’s Growth Rebound, Goldman Says

    Goldman Sachs analysts said Europe’s strong growth rebound wouldn’t be halted, whatever the outcome from the EU’s drug regulator on Thursday.

  • Europe struggles amid fighting over rising vaccine shortages

    U.K. health authorities warned on Wednesday that the country would face a severe shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in April, as the European Commission threatened to trigger emergency controls on the production, distribution and exports of the shots.

  • Pepsi Mango launching March 22

    PepsiCo Inc. said Thursday that it will launch Pepsi Mango on March 22, the first permanent flavored cola to launch in five years. Pepsi Mango will be available in both regular and zero sugar varieties. Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's vice president of marketing, notes in a statement that mango is one of the most popular fruits in the world. Avocado producer Mission Produce Inc. also noted the popularity of mango when it announced its plans to expand into mango production. Pepsi stock is up 9.8% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained 65% for the period.

  • Why Goldman says the AstraZeneca vaccine suspension isn’t a game changer for growth

    Europe's medicines regulator is set to report on the safety of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, after several countries suspended its use.

  • How is the AstraZeneca vaccine different, and is it safe? Yahoo News explains.

    AstraZeneca has not yet filed for authorization in the U.S.; recent reports suggest it could do so by the end of March. But what is the vaccine? And what is the controversy surrounding it in Europe? Yahoo News explains.

  • 2 Dividend Giants to Buy Before Their Next Payout Hike

    For some dividend stocks, it's never a question of whether investors will get an annual payout raise. The mystery instead revolves around the size of the yearly income boost. Dividend Aristocrats have increased their commitments for at least 25 consecutive years, and Dividend Kings boast 50 years of consecutive increases.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Fed Will Try Not to Rattle the Market While Maintaining Policy

    The Fed could signal an intention to maintain low interest rates, cushioning gold’s losses and providing some support.

  • Ouster CEO Angus Pacala On Bringing Lidar Into Everyday Life

    Ouster Co-Founder and CEO Angus Pacala By Jarrett Banks As the digital pioneer in a historically analog industry, Ouster is taking lidar beyond autonomous vehicles and into much larger and rapidly growing markets spanning industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and more. To accelerate growth and seize the tremendous opportunity ahead, Ouster recently completed its business combination […]

  • S&P 500 ends lower as investors eye Fed meeting

    The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday as investors awaited the result of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. The U.S. stock market lacked direction for much of the day after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs in the prior session as optimism about a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package and ongoing vaccination drives bolstered views that the economy was on a path to recovery. At the same time, fears about an overheating economy and a recent increase in interest rates have increased scrutiny on the Fed's two-day meeting, where policymakers are likely to raise economic forecasts and repeat their pledge to remain accommodative for the foreseeable future.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured by Fed Decision, but Whip-Sawed by Overnight Yield Volatility

    The Fed sharply ramped up its expectations for economic growth but indicated that there are no interest rate hikes likely through 2023.

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • The IRS is in a mess — can you avoid a major delay with your refund?

    The tax agency is facing growing pressure to extend the filing deadline.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • IRS tax deadline changes with income taxes and payments due May 17 to give taxpayers more time amid COVID

    When are 2020 taxes due? The IRS changed the federal tax filing and payment deadline from April 15 to May 17. State tax deadlines vary.

  • Hot housing market fuels a rise in homeowners’ equity

    The red-hot U.S. housing market is paying off for many homeowners, even those who aren’t looking to sell their home. CoreLogic said homes with a mortgage account for about 62% of all U.S. properties. The surge in homeowners’ equity can potentially make a positive impact on borrowers’ finances; for one thing, it creates a buffer against potential financial hardship, such as job loss.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks From Oppenheimer’s Top Analysts

    Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones average have closed at record highs, and the NASDAQ has reversed the brief foray it took into correction territory in the second week of March. The market gains reflect several factors: relief that the $1.9 trillion COVID aid bill passed Congress and was signed by the President; a general optimism that the ongoing vaccination program will allow a normal economic environment sooner rather than later; and a growing sense that recent inflationary indicators will remain low-grade. In short, the sentiment among investors is generally positive, and looks to remain so, despite a rally by Treasury bonds that saw the 10-year note reach its highest yield in over a year and the 30-year note yield hit a year-to-date high. As Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus points out in a recent macro note, “…government bond prices tend to suffer as economies exit a recession while equities tend to benefit from an improvement in economic growth…” Per Stoltzfus’s reminder, what we’re seeing should be expected: rising equities, falling bond prices – and rising bond yields. The Oppenheimer strategy chief goes on to outline his view of the right investment stance given current conditions, saying, “We continue to favor equities in the current transitionary environment…. We persist in favoring information technology and cyclicals over defensive sectors as well as exposure across large, mid and small capitalizations.” Keeping that in mind, we’re taking a look at two stocks recommended by some of Oppenheimer’s top analysts. These are analysts who stand tall among their peers, ranking the Top 25 out of more than 7,300 Wall Street pros covered by TipRanks, and their recommendations command respect. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we learned that the stocks they’ve tagged as winners have earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the rest of the Street. Let's take a closer look. ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) The first stock we’ll look at, ChargePoint, operates the necessary infrastructure in the background of the electric car industry. EVs are the ‘in’ thing, and as adoption grows they will change the way that we view our motor transport. ChargePoint works to make that possible, and has a leading position as the largest EV charging station operator in North America, and with a growing position in Europe. The company went public this month in a SPAC transaction. The SPAC merger that took the company public saw ChargePoint start trading as CHPT on the NASDAQ on March 1. After the transaction, ChargePoint had $615 million in available cash, for use in paying down debt and funding business operations. Those business operations are extensive. ChargePoint boasts over 70% market share in the North American EV charging infrastructure segment, and more than 4,000 commercial and fleet customers. The company’s network includes over 132,000 charging stations in North America and Europe. Among the fans is Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch, ranked #4 overall in the TipRanks database. Rusch sees a bright future for CHPT and an opportunity for investors. “We view CHPT as the leading play on electric vehicle charging infrastructure... As a pioneer in electric vehicle charging, ChargePoint is building a highly defensible business by designing smart charging infrastructure… We believe this product design is crucial for enabling functionality driven through ChargePoint’s cloud-based platform," Rusch opined. The analyst added, "We believe that ranks CHPT among the largest EV charging networks globally and positions the company for accelerating growth given its technology leadership.” To this end, Rusch gives ChargePoint an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $39 price target that suggests a 62% one-year upside. (To watch Rusch’s track record, click here) This stock, new to the public markets, has already picked up three analyst reviews – and all are to Buy, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. CHPT shares are selling for $24.01, and their $42.67 average price target – even more bullish than Rusch allows – implies a robust upside of ~78%. (See CHPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) EVs are not the only realm where high tech innovation can impact consumers’ daily lives. Purple, a company founded in 2015, offers a new technological twist on products that we are all intimately familiar with: mattresses, seat cushions, and pillows. The company uses a ‘hyper-elastic polymer’ technology to create soft, heat-dissipating mattresses and cushions. All of Purple’s products are made in the USA, and the product line includes, in addition to mattresses and cushions, bedding, pajamas, and even pet beds. Through Q3 of 2020, Purple saw a strong, multi-year run of growth. The stock more than tripled in value (248% growth) over than time period, while sales revenue has showed consistent growth for over two years. That hit a snag in 4Q20, when the company missed expectations on revenues and earnings. The top line in that quarter, at $173.89 million, was down 7% sequentially (although up 39% year-over-year), while EPS, at 7 cents, was below the forecast of 11 cents. On the positive side, the company’s full-year revenue for 2020, $648.5 million, was up 51% from 2019 – and was a company record. Purple finished 2020 with an annual EPS of 78 cents, up from 16 cents in the prior year, and grew its cash holdings by $89.5 million. Still, the stock lost 33% when the Q4 report was released, and has not yet regained that ground. Oppenheimer’s Brian Nagel, however, is not put off by this recent downturn in the stock. The 5-star analyst, rated #2 overall on TipRanks, describes Purple “as a disruptor within the market for premium mattresses and bedding products and one of the most exciting growth stories in consumer, broadly.” Turning to the company’s prospects, Nagel says, “…while over the past several quarters, market share figures for the company have improved significantly, PRPL still controls just 3% of the overall mattress sector and only 6% of the market for premium mattresses. This suggests still meaningful sales expansion opportunities going forward.” Nagel gives PRPL shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $45 price target that indicates confidence in a 42% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Nagel’s track record, click here) Purple mattresses maybe comfortable, but Wall Street’s analysts are not sleeping on this stock. They’ve given it a unanimous 9 recent Buy reviews, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares have an average price target of $36.78, which suggests a 16% one-year upside from the trading price of $31.67. (See PRPL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks recommended by top-performing analysts, visit TipRanks’ Analysts' Top Stocks. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Chinese tycoon abruptly quits tech giant he founded

    Colin Huang steps down as chairman of Pinduoduo as it becomes China's biggest shopping platform.

  • Column: Forget GameStop and short sellers — the SEC says 'OCMillionaire' manipulated a worthless stock higher

    While Wall Street complains about short sellers, manipulation by long investors is a bigger problem.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 90 million Americans in the initial round of COVID-relief payments, the IRS says

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.

  • Lordstown’s losses widen amid short-seller dispute, company discloses SEC probe

    Lordstown Motors Inc. reports a wider quarterly loss and reiterates goal of making its first electric pickups by late September despite an ongoing spat with a short seller.