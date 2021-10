Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) -Bayer sees no impact on its full-year guidance from customers' changing planting habits or a five-week shutdown at its main glyphosate production site in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida, the German life science group said on Tuesday. Bayer had to close the Louisiana factory after the hurricane slammed the Gulf Coast in late August, further complicating logistical and supply chain problems that had already tightened global supplies of fertilizers and chemicals. Asked if rising production prices may push customers to shift to soy from corn, which is a cornerstone of Bayer's performance, Condon said he would see any changes as seasonal fluctuations rather than anything that could affect the unit's outlook.