U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,173.00
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,923.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,066.75
    +21.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,937.30
    -4.20 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.31
    -7.70 (-7.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.80
    -32.00 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.88
    -0.42 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.16
    +1.41 (+4.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3056
    +0.0052 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9140
    -0.2680 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,639.27
    -308.91 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.93
    +2.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,127.53
    -65.94 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

BTC Rig Crypto Cloud Mining OS 2022 Release: Pools Fees Payouts Contracts Review

Ecocoins
·3 min read

As investors grapple with the economic fall-out of the pandemic era, many financiers are turning their attention to the world of cryptocurrency mining. In light of this, a digital currency website releases a new comparative guide to cloud mining software programs.

London, United Kingdom, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Ecocoins’ latest launch is a detailed analysis of some of the leading crypto software products available on the market today. The report is authored by respected journalist, digital entrepreneur, and cryptocurrency expert Chris Munch.
More details can be found at https://ecocoins.io/20-awesome-crypto-cloud-mining-software-os-review-2022-miner-hosting-contracts-pool-fees-payouts-rewards-comparison-for-beginners


The new report gives readers an engaging and relatable account of the basics of mining versus non-mining protocols. The review of crypto platforms looks at hosting contracts for miners, blockchains, payouts, pool fees, and rewards that are currently being offered by program developers.


Crypto mining represents a lucrative revenue opportunity for blockchain contributors. The amount and subsequent value of the mined currency depend largely on an individuals’ computing power. The Ecocoins review highlights the advantages of platforms offering cloud mining facilities – a service whereby users can rent computing power from third-party sources to increase their mining capabilities.


For those interested in getting involved in cryptocurrency mining, all that is needed is an internet connection, a supported wallet, and sufficiently powerful hardware. Chris Munch’s list of leading trading platforms aims to help beginners reduce the amount of complex technical setup needed to get started.


Among the options reviewed is Ecos – a comprehensive crypto trading platform that offers a wallet, an exchange, cloud mining contracts, crypto portfolios, and a user-friendly smartphone app. While this platform offers excellent functionality, it can only be used to mine bitcoin. Currently, Ecos is offering a complimentary one-month trial of their cloud mining contract.


Other platforms reviewed in the guide include Shamining, StormGain, SlushPool, and CryptoTab Browser – an innovative concept that allows mining to take place in the background while users are surfing the web. CryptoTab’s automated algorithm provides an excellent option for those who have little technical knowledge but still wish to earn rewards and passive income from mining.


Author Chris Munch writes, “Crypto mining has reached an all-time high now that cryptocurrency has become a household term. Both technical novices and professional miners can benefit from crypto mining platforms.”


With the launch of its new review of cloud-enabled mining platforms, Ecocoins continues to arm both aspiring and experienced crypto miners with expert analysis on industry and market trends.


To learn more about the evolution of crypto-economics and Satoshi’s vision, please visit https://ecocoins.io/economic-incentives-use-of-cryptography-in-blockchain-decentralized-p2p-torrents-to-satoshis-bitcoin-network-features-explained

Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


Website: https://ecocoins.io/

CONTACT: Name: Rocio Martinez Email: rochi@ampifire.com Organization: Ecocoins Address: 15 Harwood Rd, London, England SW6 4QP, United Kingdom


Recommended Stories

  • Meta is ending its free laundry service for workers, and at least one employee is ticked off.

    As employees of Silicon Valley companies prepare to return to their offices, some are lamenting the loss of certain workplace perks. At least one worker at Meta Platforms Inc. is annoyed at the curtailment of a couple of particular perks — free laundry service and free food. The company, which is the parent of Facebook and Instagram, previously offered a service where it would pick up and drop off employees' laundry at places around its Menlo Park headquarters.

  • UK's Law Enforcement Agency Calls for Regulation of Crypto Mixing Tech: Report

    The NCA called for regulation of crypto mixing tech as it may be used by criminals to legitimize illegal transactions.

  • Exclusive-Ukraine has started using Clearview AI’s facial recognition during war

    Ukraine's defense ministry on Saturday began using Clearview AI’s facial recognition technology, the company's chief executive told Reuters, after the U.S. startup offered to uncover Russian assailants, combat misinformation and identify the dead. Ukraine is receiving free access to Clearview AI’s powerful search engine for faces, letting authorities potentially vet people of interest at checkpoints, among other uses, added Lee Wolosky, an adviser to Clearview and former diplomat under U.S. presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. The plans started forming after Russia invaded Ukraine and Clearview Chief Executive Hoan Ton-That sent a letter to Kyiv offering assistance, according to a copy seen by Reuters.

  • Why the "Russian Ethereum" Is Trouncing Shiba Inu Right Now

    You know how important Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is when some refer to other cryptocurrencies as the "[fill in the blank] Ethereum." Last year's big winner, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), has fallen close to 30% over the past month. Why is the so-called "Russian Ethereum" trouncing Shiba Inu right now?

  • Ukraine offered tool to search billions of faces

    Clearview AI's face-search tech could be used to uncover infiltrators and to identify the dead.

  • Russians' demand for VPNs skyrockets after Meta block

    Instagram access in Russia was cut from Monday in response to Meta's decision last week to allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages such as "Death to the Russian invaders". Facebook was already banned over what Moscow said were restrictions on access to Russian media there.

  • Synopsys' 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report: Creating a Smart Future Together

    Synopsys released its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report highlighting environment, social, and governance performance.

  • Ripple proposes S. Korea distinguish between cryptocurrencies for regulatory clarity

    Ripple, a blockchain-based digital payment network, has made a proposal for South Korea to make clear distinctions in cryptocurrencies between payment tokens, utility tokens, and security tokens, in a policy paper released on Tuesday. Read related article: Amid SEC lawsuit, Ripple buys back stock and raises value to US$15B Fast facts Ripple’s policy paper says […]

  • Digital Assets Can Boost Revenue for Sports Teams, PwC Says

    Token sales and metaverse events have the potential to become major revenue streams for teams and leagues.

  • Binance Discusses Crypto License with Dubai World Trade Centre

    News of Binance targeting Dubai for a license coincides with reports of Russians targeting UAE crypto exchanges to offload cryptos.

  • Changelly Pro Exchange Lists Quantum-Resistant Crown Sovereign (CSOV) Cryptocurrency

    Crown Sterling Limited LLC, an encryption and digital asset solutions provider, announces its Crown Sovereign (CSOV) utility token listing on Changelly Pro Exchange on March 14, 2022. Changelly Pro is an instant non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange service, which enables users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

  • Bitcoin’s Hashrate Jumps by 15% While Miner Holdings Drop

    Bitcoin hashrate increased more than 15% in a week as processing power saw a steady rise, however, miners’ selling could be worrisome.

  • HBO Max, Streaming Service Discovery+ to Combine Postmerger

    Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels didn’t say how much a combined app might cost, but said the company will likely offer both ad-free and ad-lite options.

  • IMF Head Says Russian Default No Longer an ‘Improbable Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian sovereign default is no longer improbable, though it’s unlikely to trigger a global financial crisis, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Militar

  • 10-year Treasury yield remains above 2.10% as Fed prepares to kick off policy meeting

    Treasury yields pull back early Tuesday, a day after the 10- and 2-year rates hit their highest since 2019, as investors await PPI data and the Federal Reserve prepared to kick off a pivotal, two-day policy meeting.

  • US Nat Gas Prices Could Plunge if LNG Exports Decline

    U.S. natural gas prices could weaken over the short-run with traders already pricing in higher production and lower demand.

  • Something Doesn't Add Up With This Apparel Retailer's Stock

    When a company tops earnings estimates, raises its dividend and boosts share buybacks, and the stock falls 30% it's time to look for a bargain, Paul Price argues.

  • Electric Last Mile shares plunge on SEC probe

    ELMS in a regulatory filing after hours on Friday said the SEC was investigating matters discussed in prior filings including disagreements with an accounting firm and compliance with the Nasdaq's listing rules. ELMS and the SEC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. EV startup Lucid Group, which too went public through merger with a special purpose acquisition company, disclosed in December that it had received a subpoena from the regulator related to an investigation into its blank-check deal.

  • Triton Is Set to Benefit for Years. Global Shipping Chaos Is Easing.

    Shipping-container-leasing firm Triton International has thrived amid the holdups that have plagued global logistics. It's set to gain more as problems ease.

  • Discovery CEO made over $246 million in 2021 thanks to bumper stock options

    Zaslav's compensation rose more than 550% in 2021 and included option awards valued at $202.9 million. The one-time options grant extends over seven years, at strike prices of $35.65 or greater, according to a Discovery spokesman, which means Zaslav would receive a payout only after fueling a substantial surge in the share price. Zaslav negotiated an extension of his employment contract in May, after Discovery announced its $43 billion acquisition of AT&T's WarnerMedia.