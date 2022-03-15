U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

BTC USD Stocks Returns 2022 vs. Gold S&P500 Crypto Hard Fork BCH & BSV Released

Bitexplosion
·3 min read

Online crypto news platform, Bitexplosion, has released a new guide on the evolution of financial markets, and the comparative benefits that Bitcoin cryptocurrency has over more traditional assets.

London, United Kingdom, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


The recently released guide includes a brief history of how global finance has advanced from its early days of isolated barter trades into the complex and interconnected financial system available today. It positions Bitcoin as the natural successor of this system and compares its volatility, market capitalization growth, purchasing power, and adoption against other asset classes like gold, stocks, and the US Dollar (USD).

More details on this can be found at https://bitexplosion.io/bitcoin-btc-crypto-vs-global-asset-classes-gold-usd-sp-500-review-stock-of-historical-purchasing-power-volatility-public-trust-market-capitalization

Bitexplosion’s guide release adds to increasing conversations surrounding Bitcoin’s leading position in the next generation of asset classes. It serves as a valuable tool for crypto enthusiasts interested in understanding the pros and cons of Bitcoin compared to other investment options.

According to the guide, Bitcoin is often referred to as ‘digital gold’ because of its common features with the globally traded precious metal which has a longstanding reputation as a stable store for value.

Despite its volatility, the guide noted Bitcoin has recently shown better returns than gold or stocks and is now considered as one of the most stable cryptocurrencies available.

With its deflationary system, rising public adoption, and purchasing power that consistently outperforms the USD, Bitexplosion’s guide posits a positive long-term outlook for Bitcoin as a globally accepted asset.

About Bitexplosion
Bitexplosion is a crypto news platform that publishes relevant content on Bitcoin and other related digital currencies, services, and projects. Its content includes news articles, guides, and product reviews. The platform is consistently updated with content from a dedicated team of writers, offering readers an opportunity to find something new daily.

A section of the report states, “All fiat goes to zero, gold is heavy, and Bitcoin is the people’s money. To understand the real value and revolutionary benefits Bitcoin can bring to the economy, we must first understand the concept and properties of money. If you’re researching for your next investment and stumble across Bitcoin vs. gold vs. stocks, this will help you understand how your money moves, allowing you to compose the best investment strategy.”

One of Bitexplosion’s latest articles is an explanatory guide covering the various forks created throughout Bitcoin’s 12-year history. The article can be accessed here: https://bitexplosion.io/btc-halving-forks-bitcoin-cash-bch-vs-satoshi-vision-bsv-2022-review-blockchain-adoption-segwit2x-mempool-transaction-fees-tps-explained

Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high-risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Website: https://bitexplosion.io/

CONTACT: Name: Rocio Martinez Scarinci Email: rochi@ampifire.com Organization: Bitexplosion Address: 15 Harwood Rd, London, England SW6 4QP, United Kingdom


