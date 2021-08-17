U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

BTCS Announces Reverse Stock Split in Preparation for Uplist to Nasdaq

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BTCS Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Silver Spring, MD, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology focused company, today announced that the Company has implemented a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10 shares.

The reverse split is intended to enable the Company to meet the stock price requirement for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the OTCQB under the trading symbol “BTCSD” today. The fifth character “D” will be removed from the Company’s trading symbol after 20 business days if the stock is still trading on the OTCQB, or upon the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq, whichever occurs first. At that time, the Company’s trading symbol will revert to “BTCS”.

Each 10 shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, par value $0.001 per share. Proportional adjustments will also be made to all the Company’s outstanding securities including the shares issuable in connection with the Company's outstanding convertible preferred stock, stock options, RSUs, and warrants. As a result of the reverse split, there will be approximately 5.7 million shares of common stock outstanding. Upon the effectiveness of the reverse split, there will also be a proportional decrease of the Company’s authorized shares of common stock at the same ratio of 1-for-10, resulting in approximately 97.5 million authorized shares of common stock following the action.

The reverse split will uniformly impact all stockholders, as it will not alter any stockholder's percentage equity interest in the Company, and not result in any dilution, except to the extent that the reverse split results in a stockholder owning a fractional share. Any fractional shares resulting from the reverse split will be rounded up to the next whole number of shares.

Those shares of the Company’s common stock held by stockholders through a brokerage account will automatically adjust to reflect the 1-for-10 share reverse split. It is not necessary that stockholders holding shares of the Company’s common stock in certificated form exchange their existing stock certificates for new stock certificates in connection with the reverse split, although stockholders may do so if they wish.

Stockholders should direct any questions concerning the reverse stock split to their broker or the Company's transfer agent, Equity Stock Transfer, Inc., at www.equitystock.com.

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain and digital currency ecosystem, and the first "Pure Play" U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. Through its blockchain infrastructure operations, the Company secures Proof-of-Stake blockchains by actively processing and validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with native digital tokens. The Company is developing a proprietary Staking-as-a-Service platform to allow users to stake and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform. The Company is also developing a proprietary digital asset data analytics platform that allows users to consolidate their crypto trades from multiple exchanges onto a single platform, enabling users to view and analyze their performance, risk metrics, and potential tax implications. The Company employs a digital asset treasury strategy with a primary focus on disruptive non-security protocol layer assets. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: (407) 491-4498
dave@redchip.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Is Baidu Stock a Buy?

    Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock slumped on Aug. 12 after the Chinese tech giant posted its second-quarter earnings. The company beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its third-quarter guidance was softer than expected and indicated its core business was slowing down again.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Roblox stock drops after missing Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides takeaways from Roblox's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Could AbbVie Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    When it comes to planning for your financial future, it pays to pack your portfolio with stocks that can keep growing even if the market is falling. In this vein, drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) might be a strong contender for the part of your portfolio that's devoted to stable, stalwart stocks. Its roster of medicines is quite profitable, and it has a handful of other projects to pave the way for revenue growth in the future.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • Walmart Q2 earnings soar as Delta variant fails to curb traffic, grocery spending boom

    Walmart says the comp sales reflect 'strong underlying business trends, a robust U.S. economy and stimulus spending.'

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • Home Depot Earnings Top, But Dow Giant Falls Below Buy Point On This Key Metric

    Home Depot beat earnings views, but missed on U.S. same-store sales. The Dow giant fell below a buy point.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • FTSE 100 to Lose Second-Biggest Name as BHP Goes Home

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s blue-chip FTSE 100 Index will lose its second-biggest stock by market value and the world’s biggest mining company, after BHP Group announced plans to simplify its listing structure.BHP will move to a primary listing in Australia after collapsing a dual arrangement that dates back to the company’s creation 20 years ago when Australia’s BHP Ltd. merged with rival Billiton. The change, one of several announced Tuesday that also included a plan to exit the oil and gas busi

  • Home Depot's U.S. sales slow as DIY frenzy tapers off

    U.S. same-store sales at Home Depot climbed 3.4% in the second quarter ended Aug. 1 - the smallest increase in two years, and missed analysts' estimates of a 4.9% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Foot traffic at Home Depot stores fell every month during the reported quarter, with the biggest drop coming in May when traffic slumped 12.1%, according to data firm Placer.ai. The slowdown in sales lowers expectations for smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc, which is even more dependent on DIY consumers than Home Depot, J.P. Morgan analysts said in a note.

  • Geron (GERN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q2 2021 Geron earnings conference call. Welcome to this conference call to discuss updates on our ongoing imetelstat phase 3 clinical trials, as well as second-quarter financial results.

  • 10 Russell 2000 Basic Materials Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 Russell 2000 basic materials dividend stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of the basic materials sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Russell 2000 Basic Materials Dividend Stocks to Buy. The basic materials sector is one that is typically considered to be […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall after retail sales disappoint, earnings come in mixed

    Stock futures pointed to a lower open Tuesday, with the major indexes pulling back from record levels amid a mixed batch of earnings results from major retailers.