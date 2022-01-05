U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,780.25
    -4.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,662.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,209.50
    -66.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.60
    -1.90 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.71
    +0.72 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.30
    +10.70 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6580
    -0.0100 (-0.60%)
     

  • Vix

    17.09
    +0.49 (+2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7730
    -0.3530 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,358.95
    -484.98 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.66
    +11.31 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.16
    +15.01 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

BTCS First-ever Nasdaq-listed Company to Offer a Dividend Payable in Bitcoin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BTCS Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BTCS Inc

3 Year Market Cap and Price Growth
3 Year Market Cap and Price Growth
3 Year Market Cap and Price Growth

BTCS Inc

Crypto Fair Market Value and Cash
Crypto Fair Market Value and Cash
Crypto Fair Market Value and Cash

Silver Spring, MD, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, has announced the first-ever dividend payable in Bitcoin by a Nasdaq-listed company, which the Company refers to as a Bividend. The Company also published a new investor presentation on its website (www.btcs.com) to provide more insight regarding recent successes and future growth plans, as well as the underlying market dynamics expected to drive BTCS’ growth in 2022.

Paramount to the ethos of BTCS are cryptocurrency adoption and financial freedom. Since 2014, BTCS has committed to developing the infrastructure supporting blockchain technology. Continuing this journey, BTCS is now opening the next chapter of delivering on our mission to further promote the adoption of crypto and blockchain technology.

What is a Bividend?
A Bividend is a dividend payable to our shareholders of record at their election in Bitcoin or cash.

How much is the Bividend?
BTCS intends to pay $0.05 per share in Bitcoin, based on the Bitcoin price on the ex-dividend date. Investors who do not elect to receive the Bividend in Bitcoin will receive a cash dividend of $0.05.

Why Offer a Bividend?
“We want to reward our long-time shareholders for their continued support and encourage financial freedom by providing the means to enable direct ownership of Bitcoin and other digital assets,” stated Charles Allen, Chief Executive Officer of BTCS. “In the crypto space BTCS has a long history of firsts, including being the first pure-play U.S. public company focused on cryptocurrencies and blockchains, the first U.S. public company to mine Bitcoin, the first U.S. public company to implement a digital asset treasury strategy, and the first U.S. public company to secure next-generation proof-of-stake blockchains.”

Allen continued, “Now, we are the first Nasdaq-listed company to pay a Bividend, a dividend payable in Bitcoin at the option of our shareholders. This is a moment we have long anticipated since the Company purchased the domain, bividend.com, in February 2015. BTCS is now in the financial position required to execute on the Company’s vision.” With BTCS’ year-end 2021 stock price of $3.14 per share representing a 12.6% discount to the Company’s digital asset holdings and cash position of $3.56 per share, or $37.8 million, this is an ideal time to reward our shareholders with a non-taxable return-of-capital Bividend.

“As we build an ownership base of long-term, fundamental shareholders, the payment of this special Bividend is an important step in showcasing the disruptive nature of blockchain technology” continued Allen.

How do you participate in the Bividend?
The steps required to become a record holder on the books and records of our transfer agent, Equity Stock Transfer, and opt-in to the Bividend are outlined on bividend.com and disclosed on a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 5, 2022. Any shareholders of record who do not opt-in to receive their Bividend will instead receive an equivalent cash dividend. The Company is working with Equity Stock Transfer, LLC, a New York City based SEC registered transfer agent, to coordinate the logistics and processing of the Bividend.

When will it be Paid?
We have set a record date of March 17, 2022 to leave ample time for our shareholders to complete the opt-in process by the March 16, 2022 Ex-Dividend date opt-in deadline. The Bividend and cash equivalent dividend for those not electing to receive a Bividend will be paid as soon practical after the record date.

Will Future Bividend Payments Occur?
BTCS is very much in the growth phase. That said, the Company is evaluating the appropriateness of future Bividends.

Meanwhile, despite a recent pull-back in line with the broader cryptocurrency market, BTCS’ stock price and market capitalization since 2019 have appreciated significantly as the value of the Company’s digital assets and cash has rapidly increased, as shown in the charts below.

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain and digital currency ecosystem, and the first “Pure Play” U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. Through its blockchain infrastructure operations, the Company secures Proof-of-Stake blockchains by actively processing and validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with native digital tokens. The Company is developing a proprietary Staking-as-a-Service platform to allow users to stake and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform, which it plans to integrate with its Data Analytics Dashboard, now in beta release. BTCS’ proprietary digital asset data analytics platform currently supports six exchanges and over 800 digital assets, and the Company plans to further broaden its suite of performance-tracking tools, add additional centralized and decentralized exchanges, as well as wallets, and stake pool monitoring. The Company’s digital asset treasury strategy, with a primary focus on disruptive non-security protocol layer assets, is a core component of its business model and supports BTCS’ expanding operations. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: (407) 491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Public Relations:
Mercy Chikowore
m.chikowore@btcs.com

About Equity Stock Transfer:

Equity Stock Transfer is a New York City based SEC-registered and bonded full-service transfer agent and registrar formed by securities law professionals for publicly traded and private companies. EST provides a full suite of cap table tools and offers proxy management, virtual shareholder meetings and online voting as well as various share depository and paying agent services for domestic and international clients. For over 10 years EST has provided unparalleled personal attention and technology for intelligent automation and customer service. For additional information, please contact info@equitystock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws including statements regarding our plans to be the first Nasdaq company to issue a dividend in Bitcoin and our intentions regarding the Bividend. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation , regulatory and other unanticipated issues which prohibit us from issuing the Bividend to our shareholders, a significant decrease in the value in the crypto that we currently own, another Nasdaq issuer providing for a dividend of Bitcoin prior to our expected payment date, as well as risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Prospectus Supplement dated September 14, 2021. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • 3 Reasons Salesforce Is a Buy After 21% Stock Price Drop

    Salesforce is paving the way for companies to transform operations digitally, and the stock drop offers a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubles Down on Alibaba Investment. Again.

    Daily Journal, chaired by Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger, doubled its investment in Alibaba in the fourth quarter, a period when shares fell 20%.

  • 'China is uninvestable,' says Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach

    DoubleLine founder Jeffrey Gundlach sends a warning to those looking to put money to work in China.

  • Better Buy: General Electric vs. Honeywell

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) had a disappointing 2021 and underperformed the S&P 500. Then again, the list of companies with heavy exposure to commercial aviation in the midst of a global pandemic that beat the market was pretty short.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Kings are companies that are part of the S&P 500 index and have increased their annual payouts to shareholders annually for at least 50 years. Providing a half-century of annual payout growth signals that a company has a relatively strong underlying business and has been able to survive and thrive through big changes and shakeups along the way. If you're seeking companies that can reliably increase their dividend payouts, read on for a look at five top Dividend King stocks to buy in 2022 and hold for the long term.

  • AT&T exceeds HBO Max subscriber outlook

    Shares of AT&T Inc. are up about 1% in premarket trading Wednesday after the telecommunications company offered some fourth-quarter metrics ahead of an investor conference.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Short Seller Who Bet Against Wirecard Wagers Tesla Is Overpriced

    (Bloomberg) -- Fraser Perring, the short seller who accused Wirecard AG of fraud years before the German payment processing company’s collapse, is betting Tesla Inc.’s stratospheric valuation will come back down to earth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 65% to 77% That Could Soar in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Volatile technology stocks aren't for the fainthearted, but they could deliver big rewards for investors as part of a balanced portfolio.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip, tech shares add to losses

    U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open Wednesday morning to extend a decline in technology shares during the prior trading day.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Starting rich isn't a requirement to become rich from investments in the stock market. A simple $5,000 stock purchase in the right company can be all that it takes -- if it's the right company. Twenty years ago, it wasn't obvious to everyone that Amazon would become the company is it before it became, well, Amazon.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Climbing Because ‘Beyond Fried Chicken’ Is Coming to KFC

    Beyond Meat said its plant-based fried chicken product is coming to KFC locations in the U.S. next week. Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND) and KFC said in a joint news release Tuesday that the plant-based fried chicken, called Beyond Fried Chicken, will be available at U.S. KFC locations on Monday. “We couldn’t be prouder to partner with KFC to offer a best-in-class product that not only delivers the delicious experience consumers expect from this iconic chain, but also provides the added benefits of plant-based meat,” Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said in the news release.

  • 3 Reasons to Sell AMD in 2022

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has crushed the broader market in the past three years due to rapid growth in the company's revenue and earnings. AMD's performance has been fueled by market share gains against bigger rivals such as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and its presence in popular products like Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox consoles. It won't be surprising to see AMD sustain its impressive momentum in 2022 and remain a top growth stock thanks to the catalysts it is sitting on.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential

    We talk a lot about the ways to make money in the market, and there’s usually an unspoken assumption that most investing is undertaken as a positive move. It’s a move to buy into a stock, assessed as having upbeat prospects going forward, and holding on for as long as it takes to realize the gains. Warren Buffett, one of history’s great stock traders, is the exemplar of this strategy; he has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for te

  • 7 Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022

    Do you make New Year's resolutions? Of course, the toughest part of making New Year's resolutions is actually achieving them. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares don't have to go up at all to make you plenty of money this year.

  • Charlie Munger's Daily Journal nearly doubles stake in China's Alibaba

    The U.S. company raised its holding by 99.3% to 602,060 sponsored American Depository Shares as of Dec. 31, Daily Journal said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, making the stake worth about $72 million as of Jan. 4. Munger, 98, has long been bullish on China. The vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway had previously praised the country's crackdown on Jack Ma's Ant Group, the fintech giant whose record $37 billion IPO was derailed by regulators in November 2020.