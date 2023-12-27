BTG-Backed Brokerage Is Hunting for a Multifamily Office to Buy

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s EQI Investimentos, which provides digital brokerage and investment advisory services to some 67,000 clients, is looking to acquire a multifamily office to grow its wealth-management business.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The firm is interested in buying an established business working with families away from the main state capitals — a similar profile to many of its own clients, who are spread across agriculture-rich states and regional industry hubs, EQI cofounder and Chief Executive Officer Juliano Custodio said in an interview at his office in Balneario Camboriu, Santa Catarina state.

The idea would be to use a newly formed debt-capital markets team to help families leverage their businesses for financing and solutions, he said.

“We’re looking for a firm that can bring a lot of know-how, to not start from scratch,” he said. “Given our product distribution and relation with the market, we think we can attend those clients well.”

Custodio, a former regional manager with XP Inc. who worked as an independent registered investment adviser for years, started EQI in 2008 and has grown it to oversee more than 27 billion reais ($5.6 billion) under custody. In 2020, the firm took an investment from Banco BTG Pactual SA, which now owns a 49.9% stake. EQI is adding about 15 advisers per month with current head count at 990 people.

Beachfront Office

EQI should reach about 40 billion reais under custody by the end of 2024 and is also looking to build a division attending to institutions, Custodio said. Part of the growth is coming from partnerships with independent advisers that are being plugged into its platform through a business-to-business unit. The new debt capital markets team structured about 1.1 billion reais of deals in 2023, including financing for agriculture firms, he said.

Story continues

Its biggest office, which has more than 300 employees, occupies the entire second floor of a shopping mall in Balneario Camboriu just steps from the beach. That along with cheaper rents are selling points Custodio uses to try and lure more financial professionals away from Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

EQI is doing a non-deal road show in Brazil to talk with potential strategic investors, with a possible initial public offering much further down the line.

“The longer an IPO takes the better,” he said. “Before taking money to enter the public markets I need to keep improving our platform.”

While EQI has an office in Sao Paulo along Faria Lima Avenue — the epicenter of Brazil’s financial markets — the type of banker he needs for the family office business is a very different profile, he said.

“I need a family office that is rural enough and a good fit with me,” he said. “I need a team of bankers that are less preppy, that are less Faria Lima.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.