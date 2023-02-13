U.S. markets open in 3 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,100.00
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,854.00
    -41.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,382.50
    +36.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,922.10
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.64
    -1.08 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.90
    -5.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    -0.20 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0683
    -0.0061 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.56
    +0.85 (+4.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    -0.0081 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5430
    +1.1050 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,616.77
    -276.32 (-1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.49
    -9.14 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,903.51
    +21.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

BTG Pactual reports record total revenues and adjusted net income of R$17.2bn and R$8.3bn in 2022, respectively

·2 min read

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTG Pactual (BPAC11) posted 2022 total revenues of R$17.2bn, up 24% year on year (y/y). Adjusted net income was R$8.3bn in 2022, up 28% y/y, while return on adjusted equity (ROAE) came in at 20.8% in 2022. 4Q22 revenues was R$3.6bn, up 4% y/y, and adjusted net income amounted to R$1.8bn, in line with 4Q21 levels.

Adjusted for a non-recurring provision, which impacted 4Q22 as a subsequent event, revenues were R$18.4bn in 2022, and R$4.8bn in 4Q 2022, up 33% y/y and 38% on an annual basis, respectively. Net income adjusted by non-recurring provision totaled R$8.9bn in 2022, and R$2.3bn in 4Q22, up 37% and 33% in the same comparison. Adjusted for the one-off provision, ROAE was 22.1% in 2022.

BTG Pactual reported strong growth driven by client activity. Net New Money totaled R$254bn in 2022, with R$1.3tn in assets under management and administration. NNM was R$68bn in 4Q 2022.

Investment Banking once again led the industry rankings and, despite a tough macroeconomic scenario, posted R$485mn revenues in Q4 (+17% y/y). Annual revenues were R$1.8bn, the second best ever, with strong contributions from DCM and M&A, with both posting record revenues.

Corporate & SME Lending revenues were of R$2.7bn in 2022, up 5% y/y. 4Q 2022 revenues were of R$105mn, hit by the aforementioned non-recurring provision. Adjusted by the one-off event, revenues would have risen 31% on a quarterly basis to R$1.2bn. The credit portfolio ended 2022 at R$144.3bn (+35.3% y/y).

Sales & Trading had a strong revenue contribution from client franchises and ended 2022 with revenues of R$5.3bn (+23.8% y/y). 4Q 2022 revenues were R$1.1bn. BTG Pactual allocated risk efficiently with VaR of 0.27% in the quarter.

In Asset Management, Assets under Management (AuM/AuA) ended 2022 at R$707.3bn. NNM was R$33bn in the quarter, and R$133.8bn in 2022, while revenues were R$429.2mn in Q4 (+19% y/y). 2022 revenues were an annual record for Asset Management, at R$1.6bn (+31% y/y).

As for Wealth Management & Consumer Banking, Wealth under Management (WuM) totaled R$546bn, with quarterly NNM of R$35bn, and R$119.8bn in 2022. Wealth Management & Consumer Banking again posted record revenues in 4Q 2022 of R$686.1mn (+53% y/y), while annual revenues were R$2.5bn (+66% y/y).

Basel ratio ended the quarter at 15.1%, liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was 233%.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/btg-pactual-reports-record-total-revenues-and-adjusted-net-income-of-r17-2bn-and-r8-3bn-in-2022--respectively-301744957.html

SOURCE BTG Pactual

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Crisis: The Latest on Binance USD, Tether and Bitcoin Prices

    Here's our latest coverage of the cryptocurrency industry, as it weathers the fallout from the collapse of FTX. + **Crypto firms’ in-house tokens**, such as the FTT coin that helped power FTX's rise, [are under more scrutiny](https://www.wsj.com/articles/crypto-firms-in-house-tokens-are-coming-under-more-scrutiny-8285e187). + The SEC plans to sue **Paxos Trust** [for violating investor-protection laws](https://www.wsj.com/articles/crypto-firm-paxos-to-stop-issuing-dollar-pegged-binance-token-94f

  • Elon Musk Makes a Big Announcement

    Elon Musk is known for making wild promises and setting outrageous goals. This was the case when he transformed the automotive industry with Tesla . During the financial crisis, when Musk tried to convince governments and his rivals that tech-packed electric vehicles were the future of the car, he was ridiculed.

  • ‘Cyclical bottom is approaching’: Top analyst explains why you should ‘buy’ these 3 chip stocks

    Booms and busts are familiar to any student of economics – they form the underlying patterns of long-term performance, for whole economies and for individual sectors. A recent report on the semiconductor chip industry helps to show the pattern – and sheds some light on where and how investors can position themselves now for maximum advantage. To begin with, the report, based on global chip sales data, places the start of the current cycle in early 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic crisis. W

  • Warren Buffett Watchers Should Tune In. Berkshire Is Lifting Veil on Stock Moves.

    Investors will focus on whether the company bought more stock in Taiwan Semiconductor, or sold more of U.S. Bancorp.

  • NVIDIA Corp. Shares Have Further to Go, Supported by Growing Sales

    Smart money managers are always looking for the next hot stock. And NVIDIA has many attractive fundamental qualities.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Check Point Software, Nikola, Meta, and More

    Check Point Software's fourth-quarter adjusted earnings beat forecasts. Nikola has started work on hydrogen plants, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • When the ‘idiot heir’ brings down the entire empire: Corporate royalty may keep the bloodline strong, but it can pose a real threat to the rest of us

    Gen Z may be obsessed with nepo babies in Hollywood, but they should really be focused on Silicon Valley.

  • Inflation data rocked the U.S. stock market in 2022: What investors need to know about Tuesday’s reading

    Investors are waiting for the January consumer price index data, which is set to be released Tuesday, Feb. 14. CPI days have been among the most volatile for stocks during the past year.

  • Sunak’s tax blunders prove it – Liz Truss was right all along

    The return of Liz Truss to the political fray has inevitably sparked a barrage of derision and outrage. The former prime minister has been widely criticised for her 4,000-word essay in last weekend's Telegraph, followed by an hour-long interview on Spectator TV.

  • Analysis-Loans to Russian soldiers fuel calls for European banks to quit

    A Russian scheme to grant loan payment holidays to troops fighting in Ukraine, and for banks to write off the entire debt if they are killed or maimed, has added to growing pressure for the remaining overseas lenders in Russia to leave. Almost a year since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, a handful of European banks, including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy's UniCredit, are still making money in Russia. The loan relief scheme has not only triggered criticism from Ukraine's central bank, which said it had appealed to Raiffeisen and other banks to stop doing business in Russia, but also from investors concerned about any reputational impact.

  • How You Can Make $1,000 in Dividends Every Month

    Dividends are the bread and butter of income investors. You don't need to sell your assets or spend hours every day managing your accounts. Instead, dividend stocks simply generate income on their own. Putting together a portfolio that generates at least … Continue reading → The post How to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • DBS CEO Says Not Concerned About $976 Million Adani Exposure

    (Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd. has about a S$1.3 billion ($976 million) exposure to Adani Group, of which S$1 billion is from a cement firm acquisition financing and the remaining S$300 million is from other Adani firms, its Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said at a briefing Monday. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Hasn’

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Market Rally Faces Tests; What To Do Now

    The stock market rally's pullback still looks normal, but the CPI inflation report and Tesla data are ahead. Get your game plan ready.

  • The Devaluation Run in Emerging Markets Is Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- A fresh round of IMF bailouts is underway, and some of the world’s most indebted nations will have to sacrifice their currencies to get them.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Hasn’t Ruled Out Alien Origins for Latest Objects Shot DownUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherThe year has already seen three

  • Elon Musk Reveals a Tesla Secret

    Tesla is often seen as a unique case in the automotive industry. There is certainly the fact that the manufacturer of electric vehicles has managed to take a considerable lead over all its rivals in the West. Its share in the global passenger electric vehicle market was 13% in the third quarter of 2022, according to Counterpoint.

  • Why the stock market’s ‘FOMO’ rally paused and what will decide its fate

    It took a while, but investors seem to be listening to the Federal Reserve. Will that kill a 2023 rally built partly on the “fear of missing out?”

  • Sellers Knock Shopify Stock Lower Ahead Of Q4 Earnings; Fast-Growing Toast, 4 Top Chip Stocks Also Set To Report

    After a bullish breakout from a bottoming base, Shopify stock is pulling back in light volume ahead of its Q4 earnings report.

  • U.S. stock futures point to cautious open as inflation data looms

    U.S. stock futures were barely changed as wariness over inflation and rate rises suppressed risk appetite. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 169 points, or 0.5%, to 33869, the S&P 500 (SPX) increased 9 points, or 0.22%, to 4090, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) dropped 71 points, or 0.61%, to 11718. Investors remained wary about the prospects for more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as they await the January consumer price inflation report due on Tuesday.

  • Executives are doing a great job talking down the US economy: Morning Brief

    What to know in markets on Monday, February 13, 2023

  • Attitudes begin to shift regarding monetary policy, economic growth, and stock prices

    Over the past two weeks or so, it seems attitudes have begun to shift favorably regarding monetary policy, economic growth, and the trajectory of stock prices.