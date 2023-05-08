BTQ Technologies to be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

CEO Olivier Roussy Newton to discuss BTQ's innovative approach to quantum-safe encryption technology, which has the potential to revolutionize data security in blockchain applications and adjacent industries, including finance, healthcare, and government.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Inc. (NEO: BTQ) (OTCQX: BTQQF) (FSE: NG3), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission critical networks, is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Radius Research.

Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ, and Martin Gagel of Radius will discuss the importance of quantum-safe encryption technology in ensuring the security of blockchain networks and other mission-critical systems. BTQ's COO, Nicolas Roussy Newton will also participate in the webinar, and provide deeper insight into BTQ's innovative approach to quantum-safe encryption technology, which has the potential to revolutionize data security in blockchain applications and adjacent industries, including finance, insurance, healthcare, and government. This webinar promises to provide a deeper understanding into the next generation of data security and cryptography, and the impact of quantum computing globally.

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the webinar.

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A with BTQ Technologies Corp.

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, May 10 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Webcast Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3116831399050/WN_8sLyoWKaSAiJEIcIjksqMw

If investors in attendance at either conference are interested in booking 1-1 meetings with the team, please reach out to investors@btq.com .

About Market Radius Research

Market Radius Research provides individual investors access to in-depth CEO and management interviews with deep-dive, institutional level discussion and Q&A. Market Radius' host Martin Gagel is a former top-ranked sell-side technology and special situations analyst.

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

