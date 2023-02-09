BTS’s Agency Jumps Into Battle Between Kakao, Godfather of K-pop

(Bloomberg) -- Hybe Co., manager of the South Korean sensation BTS, is jumping into the middle of a messy corporate battle between the godfather of K-pop and technology giant Kakao Corp.

Hybe said it will buy a 15% stake in SM Entertainment Co. from founder Lee Soo-man and offer to buy another 25% in the agency from investors, according to filings on Friday. Hybe is offering 120,000 won per share, a 22% premium to closing price of SM on Thursday, for a total of 1.14 trillion won ($900 million).

The deal is aimed at helping Lee fight a proposed deal that SM Entertainment’s current management had struck with Kakao, operator of Korea’s most popular messaging and social media service. That 217 billion won deal would have made Kakao the second-biggest shareholder in SM Entertainment and diluted Lee’s control over the company.

At stake is the future of SM Entertainment, the agency behind Girls’ Generation and Super Junior. Lee, who is SM Entertainment’s largest shareholder, said he would take legal action to block the board’s decision to sell new shares and convertible bonds to Kakao. On Wednesday, he formally filed an injunction with a Seoul court.

The deal with Kakao could reduce Lee’s stake to 16.8% of outstanding shares, down from 18.5%, according to Douglas Kim, an analyst who publishes on SmartKarma. He added that the move has “all the hallmarks of an intermediate deal prior to an eventual takeover of SM Entertainment by the Kakao Group.”

Korea’s first publicly-listed K-pop agency has been implementing proposals from local activist fund Align Partners Capital Management, which launched a campaign about a year ago, demanding better corporate governance and a boost to shareholder returns. SM Entertainment has since agreed to appoint Align Partners Chief Executive Officer Lee Changhwan to its board.

Hybe, manager of K-pop sensation BTS, said this week it will buy Quality Control, the Atlanta-based label behind rap stars Lil Baby and Migos.

