BTS Group AB appoints Nomination Committee

·2 min read
P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, November 15, 2022

BTS Group AB appoints Nomination Committee

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS GROUP AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, has had a Nomination Committee appointed for the company. BTS Group AB’s three largest shareholders have in consultation with the Chairman of the Board, Henrik Ekelund, appointed the following representatives to serve on the Nomination Committee:

  • Anders Dahl, representing Henrik Ekelund

  • Henrik Ekelund, Chairman of the Board, BTS Group AB

  • Johan Lannebo, representing Lannebo Fonder

  • Stefan af Petersens, private investor


Anders Dahl has been appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee’s mandate is to the Annual General Meeting 2023 propose candidates to chairman of the meeting, board members, chairman of the board and auditors, as well as to propose remuneration of directors and auditors.

Shareholders in BTS Group AB are welcome to submit proposals to the Chairman of the Nomination Committee at dalledulsing@me.com


For more information, please contact:
Anders Dahl: dalledulsing@me.com

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with about 1,200 professionals in 36 offices located on six continents. For over 30 years, we’ve been partnering with our clients to enable strategy execution. At BTS, we believe that success comes from people understanding how their daily work impacts business results, so we provide the skills, tools, and knowledge your people need to take the right action at the right moment.

We are experts in behavior change and care deeply about both delivering results for our clients and ensuring that their people do the best work of their lives. Our engagements range from embedded multi-year transformation projects to brief, targeted capability development.

It’s strategy made personal.

Our primary practice areas include Change and transformation, Leadership development and Sales and marketing. In support of offerings from our primary practice areas, we have centers of excellence in Assessments for talent selection and development, Business acumen and innovation skill-building and Coaching as a practical tool to shift mindsets and turn strategy into action.

We’ve partnered with over 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: Salesforce, SAP, Abbott, Tetra Pak, EY, Tencent, Vale, and BHP.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

Attachment


