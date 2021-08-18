U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

BTS Group AB (publ) Interim report 1 January – 30 June 2021

BTS GROUP AB
·3 min read
P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, August 18, 2021

The result is 21 percent higher than in 2019

Second quarter 2021

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 480 (322). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, sales increased 64 percent.

  • Operating profit (EBITA) increased to MSEK 82 (12).

  • The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 17.1 percent (3.7).

  • Profit after tax increased to MSEK 50 (1).

  • Earnings per share increased to SEK 2.58 (0.05).

  • Our focus is the comparison with 2019, since 2020 was an extraordinary year. Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, net sales increased 11 percent. Virtual deliveries mean that there are no expenses charged to revenue. The actual growth of the operations was approximately 16 percent.

  • Operating profit (EBITA) increased 13 percent and profit before tax increased 6 percent compared with the second quarter of 2019.

January 1–June 30, 2021

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 868 (695). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, sales increased 39 percent.

  • Operating profit (EBITA) increased to MSEK 124 (24).

  • The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 14.2 percent (3.5).

  • Profit after tax increased to MSEK 71 (4).

  • Earnings per share increased to SEK 3.66 (0.21).

  • Our focus is the comparison with 2019, since 2020 was an extraordinary year. Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, net sales in the first half of the year increased 12 percent compared with 2019. Virtual deliveries mean that there are no expenses charged to revenue. The actual growth of the operations was approximately 16 percent.

  • Operating profit (EBITA) increased 21 percent and profit before tax increased 13 percent compared with the first half of 2019.

CEO comment

“We believe that demand for digital solutions will increase and we are investing significantly more in product development for digital solutions in 2021. Our goal is to meet our customers’ evolving needs and to increase our licensing revenue.”

Upgraded outlook for 2021

  • The result is expected to be significantly better than 2020 and better than in 2019, which deviates from the previous report when the result was expected to be significantly better than 2020 and in line with 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin
Head of investor relations
BTS Group AB
michael.wallin@bts.com
+46-58 70 70 02
+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on August 18, 2021.

About BTS Group AB
BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with more than 900 professionals in 33 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 35 years, we’ve been designing fun, powerful experiences™ that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities, and unleash business success.

It’s strategy made personal.

We serve a wide range of client needs, including: Assessment centers for talent selection and development, Strategy alignment and execution, Business acumen, Leadership and sales training programs, and On-the-job business simulations and application tools.
We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are e.g., ABB, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, EY, Mercado Libre, Salesforce.com, SAP and Tencent.
BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.
For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

