BTS GROUP AB (PUBL) Interim Report January 1 – June 30, 2022

BTS GROUP AB
·3 min read
In this article:
  • BGPBF
BTS GROUP AB
BTS GROUP AB

24 percent growth in the first half of the year

January 1–June 30, 2022

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 1,188 (868). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, sales increased 24 percent, of which 21 percent was organic.

  • Operating profit (EBITA) increased 36 percent to MSEK 168 (124).

  • The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 14.2 percent (14.2).

  • Profit after tax increased 36 percent to MSEK 96 (71).

  • Earnings per share increased 36 percent to SEK 4.97 (3.66).

Second quarter 2022

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 664 (480). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, sales increased 24 percent.

  • Operating profit (EBITA) increased 36 percent to MSEK 112 (82).

  • The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 16.8 percent (17.1).

  • Profit after tax increased 36 percent to MSEK 68 (50).

  • Earnings per share increased 35 percent to SEK 3.49 (2.58).

CEO comments, Jessica Skon
“BTS is continuing to invest in digital services at record high levels to meet an increasing demand. Customers are asking for simulations at scale, more personalized services, better data and more learning in the flow of work. This is a major opportunity for us.”

Upgraded outlook for 2022
“The result is expected to be significantly better than in the preceding year, which deviates from the previous report when the result was expected to be better than in the preceding year. However, the market conditions have turned more volatile and less predictable and we have seen an increased rate of cancellations from some clients, which makes our outlook more uncertain than usual.”

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin
Head of investor relations
BTS Group AB
michael.wallin@bts.com
+46-58 70 70 02
+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on August 18, 2022.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with about 1,100 professionals in 36 offices located on six continents. For over 35 years, we’ve been partnering with our clients to enable strategy execution. At BTS, we believe that success comes from people understanding how their daily work impacts business results, so we provide the skills, tools, and knowledge your people need to take the right action at the right moment.

We are experts in behavior change and care deeply about both delivering results for our clients and ensuring that their people do the best work of their lives. Our engagements range from embedded multi-year transformation projects to brief, targeted capability development.

It’s strategy made personal.

Our primary practice areas include Change and transformation, Leadership development and Sales and marketing. In support of offerings from our primary practice areas, we have centers of excellence in Assessments for talent selection and development, Business acumen and innovation skill-building and Coaching as a practical tool to shift mindsets and turn strategy into action.

We’ve partnered with over 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: Salesforce, SAP, Abbott, Tetra Pak, EY, Tencent, Vale, and BHP.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com

Attachment


