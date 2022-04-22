U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

BTS Group’s Annual Report 2021 now available online

BTS GROUP AB
·2 min read
BTS GROUP AB
BTS GROUP AB

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, April 22, 2022

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world leading global strategy implementation firm, has made its Annual Report 2021 available online at http://ir.bts.com/annuals-proxies.cfm

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin
Head of investor relations
BTS Group AB
michael.wallin@bts.com
+46-8-587 070 02
+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:45 CET on April 22, 2021.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with about 1,100 professionals in 34 offices located on six continents. For over 30 years, we’ve been partnering with our clients to enable strategy execution. At BTS, we believe that success comes from people understanding how their daily work impacts business results, so we provide the skills, tools, and knowledge your people need to take the right action at the right moment.
We are experts in behavior change and care deeply about both delivering results for our clients and ensuring that their people do the best work of their lives. Our engagements range from embedded multi-year transformation projects to brief, targeted capability development.

It’s strategy made personal.

Our primary practice areas include Change and transformation, Leadership development and Sales and marketing. In support of offerings from our primary practice areas, we have centers of excellence in Assessments for talent selection and development, Business acumen and innovation skill-building and Coaching as a practical tool to shift mindsets and turn strategy into action.
We’ve partnered with over 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: Salesforce, SAP, Abbott, Tetra Pak, EY, Tencent, Vale, and BHP.
BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.
For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

