U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,877.50
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,824.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,942.25
    +20.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,798.90
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -0.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.80
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.27
    +0.09 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9967
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    +0.0810 (+2.32%)
     

  • Vix

    27.16
    +1.40 (+5.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1376
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7560
    +0.0530 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,945.89
    -521.72 (-2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.78
    -7.25 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.22
    -265.20 (-0.96%)
     

"BTS introducing you to Seoul" Simultaneous Worldwide Release of 2022 Seoul Tour Promotional Video

·2 min read

  • Seoul Tourism Organization releases 3 Seoul Tour promotional clips starring RM and Jin from BTS: 'deliciouSeoul', 'healingSeoul' and 'snapshotSeoul'

  • Clips to be shown on outdoor screens in major cities incl. Tokyo, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur and aired on global TV media incl. CNN and BBC. Synergy with the city's promotional activities expected.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- A promotional video labeled '2022 Seoul Tour' featuring honorary tourism ambassador for the city of Seoul, BTS, was posted on the city's official Youtube channel 'VisitSeoul TV' (https://www.youtube.com/c/VisitSeoulTV).

This year BTS members RM and Jin reveal three shades of allure of the city ('deliciouSeoul', 'healingSeoul' and 'snapshotSeoul')  by sharing how enjoyable their daily lives are in Seoul. After releasing the first episode of 'deliciouSeoul' on September 16 2022, a total of three episodes will be made public every week.

A large scale campaign promoting tourism in Seoul by showing promotional videos and flashing the city of Seoul's 'MY SOUL SEOUL' slogan on major media channels including CNN, BBC and CNA and outdoor screens in seven major Asian cities including Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok will continue till November. Giveaways will be given to those who post shots of outdoor screens displaying the clips on social media and for those seeking further information such as the broadcast period in specific countries please check out Seoul Tour's official social media channels such as the instagram page (@visitseoul_official).

Seoul Tourism Organization showed determination saying "we are hoping that the clips and global promotional activities with BTS etch Seoul as the primary destination of choice into the minds of all world travelers planning their long sought after post COVID-19 trips."

My Soul Seoul slogan with BTS’s logo
My Soul Seoul slogan with BTS’s logo

 

Thumbnail of the 1st episode of 2022 Seoul Tour promotional video series ‘deliciouSeoul’ 2022
Thumbnail of the 1st episode of 2022 Seoul Tour promotional video series ‘deliciouSeoul’ 2022

Seoul Tourism Organization (STO)

The Seoul Tourism Organization (STO) is an organization specializing in tourism. STO was established to promote tourism industry and revitalize local economy by creating a global brand for the city of Seoul to increase its recognition across the world.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bts-introducing-you-to-seoul-simultaneous-worldwide-release-of-2022-seoul-tour-promotional-video-301627031.html

SOURCE Seoul Tourism Organization

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/20/c2245.html

Recommended Stories

  • Delta Hopes Better Seats Will Draw Travelers

    Despite the fact that airline industry was given more than $50 billion in pandemic relief money, service over the past couple of years has dropped off the map as airlines repeatedly stranded thousands of passengers during some of the busiest travel weekends. Now, at least one airline is stepping up its game to improve the customer experience, for a price. Atlanta-based airline Delta Air Lines announced plans to overhaul its onboard service experience for passengers flying its premium economy cabin on long flights.

  • Royal Caribbean Advances Two Huge Passenger-Friendly Changes

    Royal Caribbean is making a big change to the cruise line's drink package and doing something else its customers should really like.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Airbnb?

    Since Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) IPO in December 2020, the stock has provided a less-than-inspiring return of negative 13%. After all, the company faced (and continues to face) an extremely challenging environment, including a tech stock market crash, a global pandemic, rising interest rates, and decades-high inflation. Now, with recession worries mounting, investors are rightfully wondering if right now is the right time to buy Airbnb.

  • Airbnb guests grow tired of 'chore lists' tied to bookings

    Airbnb travelers have begun criticizing the compliancy list of chores attached to bookings they claim to be covered by cleaning fees.

  • Truist upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line to buy from hold amid better industry bookings

    Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. rose 3% in premarket trades Tuesday, as Truist Securities analyst C. Patrick Scholes upgraded the stock to buy from hold and hiked its price target by $1 to $19 a share. With booking volumes and pricing for luxury lines improving, Norwegian Cruise Line is positioned to benefit because about one third of its business serves this market, Scholes said. Truist reiterated a sell rating on Carnival Corp. and raised its price target by $2 to $10 a share. He

  • TSA line stretching into Seattle parking garage caused hour-plus waits

    Security lines at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport stretched all the way back into the parking garage over the weekend, with some travelers reporting hours-long waits that caused them to miss flights. "We apologize and are listening," the airport said Saturday in a travel alert posted to Twitter. "Please give yourself plenty of time to get through security to reach your gate."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Airpor

  • First look: United Airlines to open new luxury lounge at Phoenix Sky Harbor ahead of planned growth

    United Airlines is adding new luxury amenities at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as it plans to grow its operations there over the next several years.

  • Marriott Now Offers Its First All-Inclusive Luxury Resort — Here’s Its Destination

    Travel is booming in 2022. Now that pandemic restrictions are easing and people are becoming more comfortable venturing out of their homes with the protection offered by vaccines, many are hitting the...

  • Frontier Airlines Is Having a 100% Off Sale — for One Day Only

    The airline wants to help you get "100% back to your travel goals."

  • 13 Best Vacation Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best vacation stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more vacation stocks, go directly to 5 Best Vacation Stocks To Buy Now. For travel firms, the year 2022 has mostly been about the increase in air passenger bookings and hotel occupancy rates as pandemic […]

  • Booking Holdings Takes Aim at Travelers’ Ongoing Anxieties

    The world’s largest travel company Booking Holdings is using people’s anxieties about their trips as a lens through which it prioritizes the products and services it is refining and introducing, such as flight search and insurance or other paid guarantees to cover when things go wrong. The company wants to make booking all of the […]

  • Google Streamlines Search for Train Trips in Europe

    Google is trying to improve the search for train routes in Europe, a move that will likely enhance its own position in the sector. For example, when users enter “Berlin to Vienna trains” in Google.com, the query generates a module that enables people to enter a departure date and time of day, and then to […]

  • The World's First Sleeping Pods for Economy Passengers Are Just as Amazing as They Sound

    Air New Zealand’s brand-new direct flight service between NYC and Auckland will feature bunk bed-style Skynests starting in 2024.

  • Newark Airport Will No Longer Be Considered An NYC Airport Starting Next Month

    If you frequently fly into or out of New York City, you know the three main airports are JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark.

  • Carnival Brings Back a Family Fan Favorite Fleetwide

    The cruise line has battled staffing shortages which have led to some favored events and experiences being canceled, but a beloved one will return soon.

  • 6 Florida Neighborhoods Perfect for a Luxurious Retirement

    Florida has been a prime destination for retirees for generations. While the cost of living has gone up in the Sunshine State, tax incentives can mitigate some of that expense -- then, of course,...

  • What I Learned About the Future of Electric Cars on My Family’s Summer Road Trip

    When Covid-19 entered our lives, people started re-thinking how they vacation and some are choosing alternative modes of transportation. My family has switched entirely to road-tripping post-Covid-19. To date we’ve driven to Florida, Georgia, and Minnesota twice with plans to drive to Cape Cod and Georgia later this year — all in an electric car. […]

  • 16 Things You Didn’t Know About Cruise Lines

    You can even get a tattoo while at sea!

  • BRP INTRODUCES UNCHARTED SOCIETY IN CANADA

    BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) is proud to announce that Uncharted Society, a global network of BRP certified experience outfitters, is officially launching its activities across Canada. Building on its strong presence and success in the United States, Uncharted Society now unlocks unique adventures to experience the unexperienced and push all adventure seekers beyond their comfort zone in Canada. With a network of now more than 140 experiences and 100 certified outfitters worldwide, Unchart

  • Don't Make These 5 Award Travel Mistakes When Redeeming Credit Card Rewards for Flights

    Using credit cards to earn rewards and redeem them for free or nearly-free travel makes me and my bank account happy. Are you planning to book an award flight for an upcoming vacation? Transferring your points or miles to a travel partner is a great way to maximize the value that you receive.