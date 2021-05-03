BTS profit for Q1 2021 approximately 30 percent better than in Q1 2019

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, May 3, 2021

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, reports a preliminary profit before tax of approximately SEK 30 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to SEK 4 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020 and SEK 23 million for the first quarter of 2019, respectively. The preliminary profit before tax of approximately SEK 30 million for the first quarter of 2021 corresponds to an increase of 30 percent compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019.

The preliminary outcome for the first quarter is to be set against the outlook for 2021 according to which BTS in the year-end report for 2020 communicated that the result will be "significantly higher than in 2020 and in line with earnings in 2019."

The preliminary operating profit (EBITA) increased approximately 40 percent to approximately 41 MSEK in the first quarter compared to the corresponding quarter 2019.

The background to the improvement in earnings in the first quarter of 2021 is a large increase in sales of the company's new virtual solutions.

Net sales in the first quarter amounted preliminary to approximately SEK 388 million, an increase adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates of 17 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020 and 12 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019.

In addition to the above, the company will not comment further on the results before the quarterly report is published. The final result for the first quarter of 2021 will be published on May 19, 2021, as previously announced.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-58 70 70 02

+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on May 3, 2021.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with approximately 820 professionals in 33 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 35 years, we’ve been designing fun, powerful experiences™ that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities, and unleash business success.

It’s strategy made personal.

We serve a wide range of client needs, including: Assessment centers for talent selection and development, Strategy alignment and execution, Business acumen, Leadership and sales training programs, and On-the-job business simulations and application tools.

We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are e.g., ABB, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, EY, Mercado Libre, Salesforce.com, SAP and Tencent.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com .

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

