Bubble Down Car Wash Announces Grand Opening of The Largest Car Wash in America

·3 min read

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bubble Down Car Wash is unveiling its newest Tampa location at 2491 S. Falkenburg Road on Saturday, February 18. This is the latest installment of the company's rapid expansion in Tampa and is the largest car wash in America.

Bubble Down Car Wash logo
Bubble Down Car Wash logo

To celebrate this milestone, Bubble Down will be kicking off festivities on Saturday, February 18 with fun activities and guest appearances by the Tampa Bay Lightning, USF Bulls and Sam from local radio station HOT 101.5.

The grand opening schedule includes:

  • Tampa Bay Lightning & USF Bulls            10 a.m.12 p.m.

  • HOT 101.5                                                       11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

  • Bacon Boss Food Truck                              11 a.m.3 p.m.

Bubble Down guests will enjoy free car washes for ten days starting February 18 or can sign up for any unlimited wash membership for just $10/month for the first three months through March 31.

A key factor in Bubble Down's success and its ability to provide the cleanest car every time, is its wash tunnel length. At 400-foot total length, it allows Bubble Down to fit all the extra equipment required to give cars a more thorough clean and at a faster rate. This means less wait time and a superior wash for every customer. All car washes come with free towels and high suction vacuums.

Bubble Down values the communities within which it operates and they have pioneered a unique approach that minimizes its impact on the environment without compromising the best clean. To reduce use of precious freshwater, the new location is equipped to not only recycle water but also capture and utilize rainwater for future use. Water is collected in dedicated reclaim tanks and recycled with the use of a state-of-the-art filtration system.

"We intentionally design each car wash to produce the very best experience. Every detail matters to us. From the precise site location and characteristics, choice of equipment and chemical selection, to the layout of the oversized vacuum bays, it is all done with the perfect car wash experience in mind." said CEO Bryan Zinober

With four tiers of wash packages starting at $12/wash or $24/month for unlimited washes, there is plenty to offer customers looking to keep their cars in pristine condition.

Known for its high quality clean and exceptional customer service, Bubble Down is marking its territory in Tampa as part of its growth into Brandon, Riverview, Wesley Chapel, New Port Richey, Weeki Wachee, Palmetto, Spring Hill, and Longwood. They are the Official Car Wash of the Tampa Bay Lightning and USF Bulls.

About Bubble Down

Bubble Down is committed to providing the best quality car wash with the latest technology and exceptional service. It is our honor to provide you with the best wash experience. We don't just wash your car, we make you feel good! #washhappy - great service and less wait time for the cleanest car in town every time you Bubble Down! Visit bubbledown.com for more information.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bubble-down-car-wash-announces-grand-opening-of-the-largest-car-wash-in-america-301746610.html

SOURCE Bubble Down Car Wash

