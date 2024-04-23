Bubble Tea Maker Chabaidao Slumps in HK’s Biggest Debut of 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese bubble-tea maker Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial Co., also known as Chabaidao, plunged more than 31% in its trading debut in Hong Kong, underscoring the challenges the financial hub is facing in reviving investor confidence.

Shares traded as low as HK$12.04 early on Tuesday, after being sold at HK$17.50 apiece in an initial public offering. The company, China’s third-largest maker of fresh tea drinks by sales value, raised about HK$2.59 billion ($331 million) in Hong Kong’s biggest new share sale since November.

The poor debut by Chabaidao, which means “100 varieties of tea,” comes just when China’s securities regulator is taking measures to bolster Hong Kong’s position as an international financial hub. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said last week it will support IPOs by leading local firms in Hong Kong, as well as loosen rules on stock trading links between the city and mainland exchanges.

IPO proceeds in Hong Kong slumped to the lowest level in two decades last year.

Chabaidao’s plunge may also influence decisions by tea chain operators that are considering to tap the market via new share sales. These include Hunan Chayue Cultural Industry Development Group Ltd., known as Sexy Tea, and Mixue Group.

Ten companies have had IPOs in Hong Kong that raised at least $300 million over the past two years. Their shares dropped by an average 2.6% in their first session, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Bubble tea, a sweet drink filled with sticky balls of tapioca, has been gaining popularity, creating at least a half-dozen billionaires in China in the past few years. Growing competition, however, threatens to take out some of the weaker players.

Chabaidao founders opened the company’s first outlet in 2008 in a 215-square-foot shop in Chengdu, the capital city of Sichuan province. A franchise model in 2018 turbocharged growth, taking the number of shops across China to more than 8,000. In January, Chabaidao opened an outlet in Seoul, its first outside China.

Chabaidao expects to use about half the proceeds from the IPO to improve operations and strengthen its supply chain, according to terms. China International Capital Corp. is the sole sponsor of the IPO.

--With assistance from Pui Gwen Yeung and Venus Feng.

