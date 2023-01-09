Bubble tea market to grow by 6.5% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising accessibility and availability through organized retailing will drive growth -Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bubble tea market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Boba Box, Boba Tea Direct, BossenStore.com, Bubble Tea House Co., Bubble Tea Supply, Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd., Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd., Europe BoBoQ GmbH, Fanale Drinks, Fokus Inc., HUEY-YUHE ENTERPRISE CO. LTD, Karat by Lollicup, KRISHNA FOOD INDIA, Possmei International Co. Ltd., Sumaos (M) Sdn Bhd., Sunnysyrup Food Co. Ltd., Sunwide Bubble Tea, Troika JC, and Yen Chuan International Co. Ltd. among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: product (black tea, green tea, and others), flavor (fruit flavor, chocolate flavor, coffee flavor, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
The bubble tea market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the bubble tea market was valued at USD 2,219.84 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,030.23 million. The bubble tea market size is estimated to grow by USD 1226.22 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5% according to Technavio.
Bubble tea market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Global bubble tea market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
Boba Box: The company offers bubble tea which is sustainable, affordable and healthier and also available in stores.
Boba Tea Direct: The company offers premium boba tea/bubble tea, blended beverages, coffee, and tea products
BossenStore.com: The company offers wholesale supplies of bubble tea
Global bubble tea market– Market dynamics
Major drivers –
Rising accessibility and availability through organized retailing
Growing tea cafe culture
Health benefits of bubble tea
KEY challenges –
Price volatility of raw materials
The major threat from substitutes
Overconsumption impact
What are the key data covered in this bubble tea market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bubble tea market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the bubble tea market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the bubble tea market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bubble tea market vendors
Related Reports:
Doughnuts Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The doughnuts market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,212.84 million. The growing number of stores and retail outlets is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may impede the market growth.
Coffee Creamer Market by Type, Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The coffee creamer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,884.85 million. The growing prominence of online retailing is notably driving market growth, although factors such as low market penetration may impede the market growth.
Bubble Tea Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
160
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1226.22 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
6.5
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key countries
US, China, Taiwan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Boba Box, Boba Tea Direct, BossenStore.com, Bubble Tea House Co., Bubble Tea Supply, Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd., Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd., Europe BoBoQ GmbH, Fanale Drinks, Fokus Inc., HUEY-YUHE ENTERPRISE CO. LTD, Karat by Lollicup, KRISHNA FOOD INDIA, Possmei international Co. Ltd., Sumos (M) Sdn Bhd., Sunnysyrup Food Co. Ltd., Sunwide Bubble Tea, Troika JC, and Yen Chuan International Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Customization purview
