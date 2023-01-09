Bubble tea market to grow by 6.5% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising accessibility and availability through organized retailing will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bubble tea market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bubble Tea Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Boba Box, Boba Tea Direct, BossenStore.com, Bubble Tea House Co., Bubble Tea Supply, Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd., Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd., Europe BoBoQ GmbH, Fanale Drinks, Fokus Inc., HUEY-YUHE ENTERPRISE CO. LTD, Karat by Lollicup, KRISHNA FOOD INDIA, Possmei International Co. Ltd., Sumaos (M) Sdn Bhd., Sunnysyrup Food Co. Ltd., Sunwide Bubble Tea, Troika JC, and Yen Chuan International Co. Ltd. among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: product (black tea, green tea, and others), flavor (fruit flavor, chocolate flavor, coffee flavor, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the bubble tea market, request a sample report

The bubble tea market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

In 2017, the bubble tea market was valued at USD 2,219.84 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,030.23 million. The bubble tea market size is estimated to grow by USD 1226.22 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5% according to Technavio.

Bubble tea market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global bubble tea market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Story continues

Boba Box: The company offers bubble tea which is sustainable, affordable and healthier and also available in stores.

Boba Tea Direct: The company offers premium boba tea/bubble tea, blended beverages, coffee, and tea products

BossenStore.com: The company offers wholesale supplies of bubble tea

Global bubble tea market– Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Rising accessibility and availability through organized retailing

Growing tea cafe culture

Health benefits of bubble tea

KEY challenges –

Price volatility of raw materials

The major threat from substitutes

Overconsumption impact

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report !

What are the key data covered in this bubble tea market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bubble tea market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the bubble tea market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bubble tea market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bubble tea market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Doughnuts Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The doughnuts market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,212.84 million. The growing number of stores and retail outlets is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may impede the market growth.

Coffee Creamer Market by Type, Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The coffee creamer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,884.85 million. The growing prominence of online retailing is notably driving market growth, although factors such as low market penetration may impede the market growth.

Bubble Tea Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1226.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Boba Box, Boba Tea Direct, BossenStore.com, Bubble Tea House Co., Bubble Tea Supply, Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd., Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd., Europe BoBoQ GmbH, Fanale Drinks, Fokus Inc., HUEY-YUHE ENTERPRISE CO. LTD, Karat by Lollicup, KRISHNA FOOD INDIA, Possmei international Co. Ltd., Sumos (M) Sdn Bhd., Sunnysyrup Food Co. Ltd., Sunwide Bubble Tea, Troika JC, and Yen Chuan International Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global bubble tea market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Flavor Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Black tea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Green tea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Flavor

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Flavor

7.3 Fruit flavor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Chocolate flavor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Coffee Flavor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Flavor

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Boba Box

12.4 Boba Tea Direct

12.5 BossenStore.com

12.6 Bubble Tea House Co.

12.7 Bubble Tea Supply

12.8 Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd.

12.9 Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd.

12.10 Europe BoBoQ GmbH

12.11 Fanale Drinks

12.12 Fokus Inc.

12.13 HUEY-YUHE ENTERPRISE CO. LTD

12.14 Karat by Lollicup

12.15 Possmei international Co. Ltd.

12.16 Sumos (M) Sdn Bhd.

12.17 Troika JC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Bubble Tea Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bubble-tea-market-to-grow-by-6-5-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-rising-accessibility-and-availability-through-organized-retailing-will-drive-growth--technavio-301714224.html

SOURCE Technavio