U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.50
    -30.25 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,466.00
    -150.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,691.75
    -149.25 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.70
    -9.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.60
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.33 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    25.59
    +1.74 (+7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8040
    -0.2960 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,929.19
    -1,858.30 (-4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.66
    -55.60 (-5.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,351.45
    -421.48 (-1.52%)
     

Bubble Tea Market to Reach $4.3 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 7.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Rise in health consciousness, surge in adoption of healthy beverages including green tea, and consumption of flavored bubble tea among young generation drive the growth of the global bubble tea market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Bubble Tea Market by Base Ingredient (Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, and White Tea), Flavor (Original Flavor, Coffee Flavor, Fruit Flavor, Chocolate Flavor, and Others), and Component (Flavor, Creamer, Sweetener, Liquid, Tapioca Pearls, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global bubble tea industry generated $2.4 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to generate $4.3 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in health consciousness, surge in adoption of healthy beverages including green tea, oolong tea, black tea, and white tea among consumers, and consumption of flavored bubble tea among young generation drive the growth of the global bubble tea market. However, excessive inclusion of sugar content in drinks that causes health issues and trend of coffee consumption hinder the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of new flavors & blends along with increasing demand among young population for different types of teas present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3194

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a slight negative impact on the growth of the global bubble tea market.

  • The pandemic affected production, revenue, and supply chain of bubble tea industry.

  • Lockdown restrictions, ban on import and export activities, and interruption in supply chain activities created several challenges.

The black tea segment to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period

Based on base ingredient, the black tea segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global bubble tea market, and is estimated to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in awareness and health benefits including prevention of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. However, the green tea segment is estimated to maintain the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in number of fitness conscious consumers across the globe.

The fruit flavor segment to dominate during the forecast period

Based on flavor, the fruit flavor segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global bubble tea market in 2020, and is projected to continue to dominate during the forecast period. This is due to surge in number of vegan people and health consciousness consumers across the globe. However, the chocolate flavor segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its ability to offer combined health benefits of both chocolate and bubble tea.

North America to maintain its dominant position by 2027

Based on region, North America accounted for more than half of the global bubble tea market in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position by 2027. This is attributed to rise in number of tea and coffee consumers in the region. However, Europe is estimated to maintain the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027, owing to surge in tourism activities, health consciousness among young population, and prominence of the bubble tea in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3194

Leading Market Players

  • Bobabox Limited

  • Bubble Tea House Company

  • Cuppotee

  • Fokus Inc.

  • Gong Cha

  • Lollicup USA, Inc.

  • Sumo's (M) SdnBhd

  • Ten Ren's Tea Time

  • The Bubble Tea Company

  • Troika JC.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Tea Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027

Kombucha Tea Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2028

Ready-to-drink (RTD) Tea Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

Instant Tea Premix Consumption Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bubble-tea-market-to-reach-4-3-bn-globally-by-2027-at-7-8-cagr-allied-market-research-301465179.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • John Deere Is Facing a Farmer Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Farm equipment giant John Deere boasted record profits in 2021 as the global pandemic made consumers and countries more reliant than ever on a functioning agricultural sector. Also last year, unionized workers demanded a piece of the company’s growing pie, and after a strike forced John Deere to provide better compensation to the men and women who make its products.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 In

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Granth

  • Airbus says it revokes Qatar order for 50 A321 jets as rift widens

    Airbus on Thursday raised the stakes in a dispute with one of its largest customers, Qatar Airways, over grounded and undelivered A350 jets by announcing it had revoked a separate contract for 50 smaller A321s the airline needs to open new routes. The move is expected to deepen a dispute that moved closer towards a rare courtroom clash on Thursday, with a procedural hearing over Qatar's claim for $600 million in compensation over A350 flaws pencilled in for the week of April 26 in London. Airbus revealed it was walking away from the contract for A321neos in skeletal arguments presented during a scheduling session over the A350 dispute at a division of Britain's High Court on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • Comcast Corp. closes 150,000-square-foot call center in Delaware

    Comcast Corp. has decided to close and sublease a 150,000-square-foot office building it had used as a call center and have its roughly 600 employees that manned the facility work remotely indefinitely. In 2018, Comcast signed a 10-year lease at 400 Commerce Drive in the Christiana Corporate Center in Newark. The building replaced two call centers Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) operated nearby at 4008 N. DuPont Highway in New Castle and 300 N. Wakefield Drive in Newark.

  • $10B Exxon-SABIC JV petrochemical plant near Corpus Christi starts operations

    The plant's ethane steam cracker, with a capacity to produce 1.8 million metric tons per year of ethylene, is designed to be largest in the world.

  • PG&E Probation Ends As Judge Calls It a ‘Continuing Menace’

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is ending a five-year felony probation as a “continuing menace to California,” a judge supervising the company said in his parting observations, noting the company went on a “crime spree” even as he tried to rehabilitate it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correcti

  • Do 401(k) plans unfairly help the wealthy?

    The current retirement system doesn't work, Michael Doran argues in 'The Great Retirement Fraud'

  • Oil prices may soon rise to $100 a barrel. Here’s why

    Oil has been rallying to start the year, with no shortage of bullish factors working to lift prices to their highest levels in more than seven years, raising expectations that the per-barrel cost of the commodity will soon reach $100.

  • Wells Fargo says U.S. regulator has terminated 2015 consent order

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co on Thursday said the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) terminated a 2015 consent order after the bank compensated customers harmed by its faulty product marketing and billing practices. The consent order https://www.occ.gov/static/enforcement-actions/ea2015-048.pdf related to billing and marketing practices the bank used when it sold various third-party identity theft protection and debt cancellation products to customers dating as far back as 2004. While the OCC's decision to end the consent order does not have implications for Wells Fargo's daily operations, it suggests the bank is making progress addressing its legacy regulatory issues, which continue to be an overhang for its share price.

  • Microsoft 'pulled up a megayacht' for Activision Blizzard employees

    Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard could help change the culture at the embattled gaming company.

  • Bank of America’s Job Cuts Offer a Road Map for Navigating Higher Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. banks received a clear message in recent days: Runaway expenses won’t cut it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLenders that reported higher-than-expected costs, including JPMo

  • ‘There’s no retirement in this job,’ gig workers say

    Dean Rainer finds it hard to believe that anyone would think app-based gig workers can save for retirement. “I needed a good laugh today,” the 60-year-old who delivers for Uber (UBER) Eats said when asked about his retirement plans.

  • Analysts Just Shipped An Upgrade To Their Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Estimates

    Shareholders in Crocs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CROX ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major...

  • Smartcar raises $24 million to build platform for ‘computers on wheels’

    Smartcar.com&nbsp;CEO Sahas Katta and John Tough, Energize Ventures Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the funding raised towards automotive climate technology, incentives for people to invest in this, and strategies for growth in expanding EV and renewable energy markets.

  • China-Based Auditors Pose Risks for U.S. Companies, Study Shows

    The probability that accounting problems will occur increases as Chinese firms perform a larger share of an audit, say three professors.

  • VMware Staff Blast Hire of AWS Manager Who Faced Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc. employees are sharply criticizing the company’s decision to hire a former Amazon Web Services executive who was subject to an internal investigation over alleged discriminatory comments.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham Doubles Down

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • Soy Seen Toppling King Corn as Inflation Upends Plantings

    (Bloomberg) -- Move over, corn. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedAfter months of surging fertilizer prices, America’s biggest crop is set to be unseated by soybeans when it comes to planting size. The less

  • Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s 2021 compensation more than doubled to over $32 million, while median employee pay fell

    Walt Disney Inc. Chief Executive Bob Chapek had a banner 2021, as his total compensation more than doubled to over $32 million, even through it was a pretty bad year for investors in the media and entertainment giant.