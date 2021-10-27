Bubble Tea Market Size to Grow by USD 941.72 mn from 2021 to 2025 | Boba Box Ltd. and Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd. among Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bubble tea market size is expected to increase by USD 941.72 mn from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.51%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The bubble tea market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape.
The bubble tea market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the rising accessibility and availability through organized retailing and health benefits of bubble tea are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
The bubble tea market covers the following areas:
Bubble Tea Market Sizing
Bubble Tea Market Forecast
Bubble Tea Market Analysis
Some Companies Mentioned
Boba Box Ltd.
Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd.
Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd.
Fanale Drinks
Fokus Inc.
Grand Chainly Enterprises Co. Ltd.
Huey-Yue Enterprise Co. Ltd.
Lollicup USA Inc.
Possmei international Co. Ltd.
Troika JC.
Bubble Tea Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 941.72 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.57
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key consumer countries
China, Taiwan, UK, and US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Boba Box Ltd., Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd., Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd., Fanale Drinks, Fokus Inc., Grand Chainly Enterprises Co. Ltd., Huey-Yue Enterprise Co. Ltd., Lollicup USA Inc., Possmei international Co. Ltd., and Troika JC.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
