Bubble Tea Market Size to Grow by USD 941.72 mn from 2021 to 2025 | Boba Box Ltd. and Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd. among Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bubble tea market size is expected to increase by USD 941.72 mn from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.51%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The bubble tea market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape.

Attractive Opportunities in Bubble Tea Market by Base Ingredient, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the bubble tea market.

The bubble tea market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the rising accessibility and availability through organized retailing and health benefits of bubble tea are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The bubble tea market covers the following areas:

Bubble Tea Market Sizing
Bubble Tea Market Forecast
Bubble Tea Market Analysis

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Boba Box Ltd.

  • Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd.

  • Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd.

  • Fanale Drinks

  • Fokus Inc.

  • Grand Chainly Enterprises Co. Ltd.

  • Huey-Yue Enterprise Co. Ltd.

  • Lollicup USA Inc.

  • Possmei international Co. Ltd.

  • Troika JC.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

  • Ready-To-Drink Green Tea Market: The ready-to-drink green tea market has been segmented by packaging (plastic bottles, cans, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample Report

  • Slimming Tea Market: The slimming tea market has been segmented by distribution channel (retail stores and online channels), product (green tea, herbal tea, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download Free Sample Report

Bubble Tea Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 941.72 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.57

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

China, Taiwan, UK, and US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Boba Box Ltd., Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co. Ltd., Empire Eagle Food Co. Ltd., Fanale Drinks, Fokus Inc., Grand Chainly Enterprises Co. Ltd., Huey-Yue Enterprise Co. Ltd., Lollicup USA Inc., Possmei international Co. Ltd., and Troika JC.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bubble-tea-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-941-72-mn-from-2021-to-2025--boba-box-ltd-and-chen-en-food-product-enterprise-co-ltd-among-key-contributors-to-growth--technavio-301407725.html

SOURCE Technavio

