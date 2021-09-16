Bubblr Inc. Announces Open Source Platform for Developing Ethical Digital Solutions

U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubblr, Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), (“Bubblr” or the “Company”), an Ethical Technology firm focused on the development and commercialization of mobile technologies, today announced that it will make its patented IP available to developers and companies alike as an open source platform for the development of ethical consumer-facing, B2B, and academic digital projects and products.

The Bubblr platform will enable developers to create advertising-free networks, autonomous payment platforms and a host of other private, decentralized and distributed applications across a broad range of industries and non-profit sectors. The platform will also creates new monetiztion opportunities for content creators, and Bubblr will bring together industry leaders, content champions and developers around the world to embed all or parts of the new monetization code into their own apps.

Rik Willard, Bubblr’s Chief Strategy Officer, said, “Our platform will be designed in a manner that encourages other to join with us to create a better, more secure, and fair Internet through the development of next-generation web tools and products. Our PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) automatically embeds 'ethically sound' code into mobile apps, which creates a watershed moment for creators who want to Do Well by Coding in the Good.”

Bubblr CEO Steven Saunders, added, “Our mobile-first approach embeds a healthy viral component from the start, which we believe will create a myriad of opportunities for developers, creators and entrepreneurs to build apps in ways that were not even possible a year ago.”

Release of the company’s first platform version currently in development is slated for release at the end of Q1, 2022. Bubblr has invited a short list of key stakeholders to help create plug-and-play frameworks that will assist developers of all levels of expertise to access the code’s most significant features, and to provide more advanced developers with a set of robust and flexible tools to build a better and more ethical digital future.

About Bubblr, Inc.
Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Our mission is to empower developers to join in our commitment to improve the Internet and create a new Ethical Internet Ecosystem (EIE) by leveraging our intellectual property through the use of advanced digital tools that enable the building of fair-forward digital solutions. For more information, visit https://www.bubblr.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words' estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Contact: Investors
Stanley Wunderlich
Launchpad IR
1-800-625-2236
1-516 729 3714
Info@CFSG1.com


