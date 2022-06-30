U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

bubly™ sparkling water Debuts Its First-Ever Mocktail, bellini bliss™, Showing Fans the bubly Side of Working from Home with Once-In-a-Lifetime "WFHawaii" Experience

·4 min read

To celebrate the limited-edition tropical summer mocktail, four lucky fans will find their own bliss with the ultimate remote work experience at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, bublysparkling water announces its first-ever limited-edition mocktail—bellini bliss bubly™. Featuring the delicious tropical flavors of peach, pineapple and mango, bellini bliss transports your taste buds to paradise, with no artificial flavors, sweeteners or calories. To commemorate the launch of bellini bliss, bubly is showing fans the bubly side of working from home this National Work From Home Day  – that they can work from anywhere – even in one of the most blissful locations on Earth: Hawaii!

bubly sparkling water and Hyatt Regency present WFHawaii
bubly sparkling water and Hyatt Regency present WFHawaii

Sick of your cat walking on your keyboard in the middle of an important virtual meeting? Tired of listening to construction outside your window when you're trying to focus? Introducing "WFHawaii" (Work From Hawaii), a bubly side pop-up office experience in which four lucky bubly fans will win a 10-day trip to Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa. Winners will receive access to exclusive on-site accommodations including "cabanicles"—private workstations decked out with everything needed to take the workday to the next level (and make them the envy of their coworkers). Winners will also have unlimited access to plenty of bellini bliss to quench their thirst while taking a beachside virtual meeting, enjoying unforgettable 'work-from-home' themed on-property experiences, or simply admiring the sunset.

"bubly sparkling water has always been committed to creating fun, refreshing and unique flavors that truly resonate with our consumers, so we're incredibly excited to unveil bellini bliss as our first-ever mocktail," said Zach Harris, Vice President, Water Portfolio at PepsiCo Beverages North America. "We're all about getting folks to see the bubly side of life. And bellini bliss helps people do just that — especially with our one-of-a-kind WFHawaii experience which will give our fans a little taste of bliss this summer."

From Wednesday, June 30 (National Work From Home Day) through Friday, July 8, fans can head to TikTok to share their less-than-ideal work-from-home challenges with bubly. Just look for the #bublyWFHawaii challenge on TikTok, use the branded effect and include #bublyWFHawaii and #contestentry for a chance to win this blissful experience oceanside at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa.

"For many of us, having the ability to work from home has allowed us to explore the world in new ways," said Fred Findlen, General Manager, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa. "We are thrilled to be teaming up with bubly to bring WFHawaii to life, allowing fans to get the ultimate remote work experience at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa in an environment designed for productivity and peace of mind."

bellini bliss bubly will be available this summer in stores nationwide, plus on e-commerce in exclusive variety packs. Thirsty for more information on bubly and WFHawaii? Visit www.bubly.com/WFHawaii.

About bubly
The bubly sparkling water brand is shaking up the sparkling water category with refreshing and delicious flavors, an upbeat and playful sense of humor, all while keeping it real with no artificial flavors, no sweeteners, and no calories. Each flavor of bubly and bubly bounce™ features bright, bold packaging, unique smiles for every flavor, and comes with its own witty greeting on the tab and personal messages on the can for maximum enjoyment and smiles. Just as love comes in all colors of the rainbow, bubly sparkling water is available in nine delicious flavors: blackberrybubly™, limebubly™, cherrybubly™, grapefruitbubly™, strawberrybubly™, raspberrybubly™, mangobubly™, passionfruitbubly™ and coconutpineapplebubly™. bubly bounce is available in three refreshing combo flavors: mango passion fruit, triple berry and citrus cherry. no calories. no sweeteners. all smiles.™

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa
Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa guests can embrace all that is wonderful about Hawaii with a stunning Pacific Oceanfront location, six free-form pool areas with waterfalls, stargazing, golf, on-property wildlife tours and more. Beachfront cabanas, spacious open areas with stunning Hawaiian flora and fauna and cultural programs such as hula dancing demonstrations and lei making classes, are also part of the resort experience.

For more information about Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, please visit www.hyattregencymaui.com.

Media Contact
Kelly Rada, krada@golin.com

 

 

 

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort &amp; Spa
Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa
bubly logo (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)
bubly logo (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bubly-sparkling-water-debuts-its-first-ever-mocktail-bellini-bliss-showing-fans-the-bubly-side-of-working-from-home-with-once-in-a-lifetime-wfhawaii-experience-301578331.html

SOURCE PepsiCo

