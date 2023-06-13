Bubs Australia Limited's (ASX:BUB) Shareholders Might Be Looking For Exit

Bubs Australia Limited's (ASX:BUB) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.5x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Food industry in Australia have P/S ratios below 0.9x. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

View our latest analysis for Bubs Australia

How Has Bubs Australia Performed Recently?

Bubs Australia certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Bubs Australia will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is Bubs Australia's Revenue Growth Trending?

Bubs Australia's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 59% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 69% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with revenue decreasing 0.7% as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to expand by 5.3%, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that Bubs Australia is trading at a P/S higher than the industry. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Bubs Australia's analyst forecasts revealed that its shrinking revenue outlook isn't drawing down its high P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we aren't comfortable with the high P/S as the predicted future revenue decline likely to impact the positive sentiment that's propping up the P/S. At these price levels, investors should remain cautious, particularly if things don't improve.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 3 warning signs for Bubs Australia that we have uncovered.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here