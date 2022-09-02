U.S. markets closed

Buc-ee’s to Begin Selling TAAT® in September

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc.
·6 min read

Buc-ee’s holds a world record for the largest convenience store and has 43 locations in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Starting in September 2022, TAAT® Original, Smooth, and Menthol will be sold in select Buc-ee’s locations

Image 1

Buc-ee’s is known for its Southern-themed customer experience found in its 43 gas stations and travel centres mostly located in the state of Texas with other storefronts in AL, GA, KY, FL, TN, and SC. In September 2022, Buc-ee’s will execute its initial placement of TAAT® in select locations, to provide adult smoker patrons a nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternative to traditional cigarettes.
Buc-ee's is known for its Southern-themed customer experience found in its 43 gas stations and travel centres mostly located in the state of Texas with other storefronts in AL, GA, KY, FL, TN, and SC. In September 2022, Buc-ee's will execute its initial placement of TAAT® in select locations, to provide adult smoker patrons a nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternative to traditional cigarettes.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) is pleased to announce that its flagship product TAAT® will be sold in select locations of Buc-ee’s, a famed gas and convenience chain in the Southern U.S., by the end of September 2022. This presence is expected to complement the existing footprint of TAAT® in the Southern region of the United States and build upon the Company’s relationships with well-known chain retailers who carry TAAT® products across the country.

With 43 “always-open” locations across Texas and six other states, Buc-ee’s stores are characterized by their large count of fuel pumps (as many as 120 in a single station) and abundant retail space with a wide selection of retail, food/beverage, and tobacco products. Buc-ee’s also holds two world records; one for the world’s largest convenience store (66,335 square feet in New Braunfels, Texas), and another for the world’s longest car wash (255 feet of conveyor length in Katy, Texas)1. For more information about Buc-ee’s, please refer to the chain’s official website at the following link: https://buc-ees.com/

Image 1
Image 1


Buc-ee’s is known for its Southern-themed customer experience found in its 43 gas stations and travel centres mostly located in the state of Texas with other storefronts in AL, GA, KY, FL, TN, and SC. In September 2022, Buc-ee’s will execute its initial placement of TAAT® in select locations, to provide adult smoker patrons a nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternative to traditional cigarettes.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

TAAT® Chief Executive Officer Michael Saxon said, “Over the past four decades Buc-ee’s has built a very impressive presence in the Southern U.S., with continuously growing traffic from regulars and tourists alike. We are excited to be launching TAAT® in Buc-ee’s and believe it can perform quite well in their stores. The Buc-ee’s team has shown great enthusiasm about TAAT® because it aligns so well with their business objectives and offers significantly higher profit margins compared to tobacco cigarettes. With Buc-ee’s leading the way, we believe this will bring more attention to TAAT® among other prominent chains across the United States.”

Sources

1 - https://buc-ees.com/about/world-record-holder/

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC.

“Michael Saxon”

Michael Saxon, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

TAAT® Investor Relations
1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)
investor@taatglobal.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

TAAT® develops, manufactures, and distributes alternative products in categories such as tobacco, hemp, kratom, and other emerging CPG segments. Its flagship product is a nicotine-free/tobacco-free combustible with a patent-pending base material formulation, sold in several thousand U.S. stores. With over CAD $80 million in overall gross revenue annually, TAAT®’s facilities include an operations centre in Nevada, as well as a distribution centre and multiple convenience stores in Ohio.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated performance of TAAT® in the tobacco industry, in addition to the following: Successful placement of and potential outcomes from the anticipated placement of TAAT® in Buc-ee’s stores as described in the press release. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; (iii) changes to the regulatory landscape applicable to the Company's business; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc. can be found under the Company's profile on http://sedar.com.



