BUC-EE'S TO BREAK GROUND ON LARGEST TRAVEL CENTER IN THE COUNTRY ON NOV. 16

Buc-ee's
·3 min read

New Buc-ee's in Luling, Texas, will be largest Buc-ee's store in the country.

LULING, Texas, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its new travel center in Luling, Texas, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The start of construction will be celebrated at 11 a.m. CST with a ceremony attended by local leaders.

The new Buc-ee's Luling will be the largest Buc-ee's location in the country, ensuring Texas remains home to the world's biggest Buc-ee's. Occupying more than 75,000 square feet, the updated Buc-ee's Luling will replace the city's current Buc-ee's store, which was the brand's first family travel center, built in 2003.

Located at 10070 I-10, Buc-ee's Luling will offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go, as well as the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years. Buc-ee's favorites, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries, will all be available.

Attendees of the Buc-ee's Luling groundbreaking ceremony will include Mayor CJ Watts of Luling, former Mayor Mike Hendricks of Luling, Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden, and Luling City Manager Mark Mayo.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Buc-ee's operates 43 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Buc-ee's is now headed West with store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri.

"Beaver and Don's pioneering concept of the Buc-ee's family travel center debuted in Luling 20 years ago," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "As we continue to share the Buc-ee's experience with the rest of the country, we are grateful for the opportunity to deepen our Lone Star roots and to keep our flagship, and the largest Buc-ee's ever, in Luling."

Throughout the project, Buc-ee's corporate development team will continue to work closely with local partners, including the City of Luling, the Luling Economic Development Corporation, and Caldwell County. Buc-ee's Luling will add even more jobs to the area, employing at least 200 team members, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

About Buc-ee's
Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 34 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as nine locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

Contact Information:
Rachel Austin
Publicist
rachel@hometownsocial.net

