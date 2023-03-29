Buc-ee's to Celebrate Grand Opening of Auburn, Alabama, Travel Center on April 10

New Store Is the First Buc-ee's in Eastern Alabama and the Brand's Fourth Location in the State

ATHENS, AL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will unveil its newest travel center in Auburn, Alabama, on Monday, April 10, 2023. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. CT, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 9:30 a.m. CT.





Located at 2500 Buc-ee's Boulevard, Buc-ee's Auburn occupies more than 53,470 square feet and offers 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. The new travel center also offers the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years. Buc-ee's favorites, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries, are all available as well.

Local leaders attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include Mayor Ron Anders of Auburn; City Councilperson Tommy Dawson of Auburn; Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch; City of Auburn Economic Development Director Phillip Dunlap; Lee County Commission Chairman Bill English; and others.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's operates 45 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Buc-ee's recently announced the brand is headed west with store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri. The first Virginia location was announced in March of this year.

"Our partnership with Alabama couldn't be stronger, and Auburn is the perfect place for a Buc-ee's," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "The home of the Tigers is ideally located along I-85, making it the perfect stop for travelers headed to Georgia or down to the Alabama Gulf Coast. We can't wait to become even more involved in this beautiful community."

Buc-ee's Auburn will bring 200 new jobs to the area with starting pay well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 100% matching 401k up to 6%, and three weeks of paid vacation.

General Photos Courtesy of Buc-ee's: CLICK HERE. Photos of the Auburn grand opening will be provided in a post-event recap.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 34 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 11 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large number of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

