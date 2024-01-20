Buc-ee's is coming to North Carolina. Is Fayetteville a candidate for future locations?

Buc-ee's is breaking ground, with the first North Carolina location scheduled to open in Mebane, a town on Interstate 40 between Durham and Burlington.

The Mebane City Council voted unanimously to approve the rezoning and special use permit needed to build the country store and gas station, according to a Jan. 11 news release from the Alamance Area Chamber of Commerce. The project is expected to generate 225 full-time jobs.

"The decision is a testament to the region's growth and commitment to enhancing local economic opportunities," the release said.

Here's what to know about the chain and any potential for a Fayetteville location.

A Buc-ee's store is being built in Mebane.

What is Buc-ee's?

Founded in 1982, the 24-hour Texas-based travel center is well-known for "the world's cleanest restrooms," extensive snack selections and a plethora of gas pumps. The store offers 24/7 fresh hot food, cold sandwiches, a jerky bar, homemade fudge and more, according to the webpage.

With 47 locations in total, Buc-ee's currently operates across the southern United States in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.

What are the plans for the Mebane location?

The 74,000-square-foot store will be located in Alamance County at 1425 Trollingwood-Hawfields Road off exit 152 on I-40.

The store will feature 120 gas pumps, 652 parking spaces and 24 electric vehicle charging stations. The store could potentially open in 2025 if "major roadwork" is completed.

What about Fayetteville?

As of present, the opening of a Buc-ee's location in Fayetteville is not on the horizon.

Most Buc-ee's locations are strategically situated along interstates between major destinations or near minor regional hubs. Fayetteville's location just off I-95 could make it a future candidate for a Buc-ee's location.

What's the closest Buc-ee's?

Fortunately for Buc-ee's enthusiasts, a location already exists closer to Fayetteville than the proposed Mebane site.

The nearest Buc-ee's is just over an hour away from downtown Fayetteville, off I-95 in Florence, South Carolina. This location opened in 2022 and is at the interstate's halfway point between Miami and New York.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Buc-ee's locations: With a store coming to NC, is Fayetteville next?