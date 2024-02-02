Buc-ee's continues 'due diligence' on Huber Heights store site; timeline unclear

Feb. 2—HUBER HEIGHTS — Nearly six months after news broke that Ohio's first Buc-ee's store and fueling center was in the works for Huber Heights, the company is still doing preliminary due diligence, and city officials say a timeline for construction is not available.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore first shared the news in an August 2023 Facebook post that amassed nearly 2,000 comments and over 6,000 shares. Last week, Gore gave a brief update to the newspaper about the status of the project.

According to Gore, the developer has been working with the Ohio Department of Transportation to determine necessary design changes to the Interstate 70/Ohio 235 interchange. These alterations will accommodate the anticipated traffic to and from the massive store. The 74,000-square-foot building is planned for a 52-acre site near the northeast corner of the interchange.

"Once that's done, they will come back to planning commission for detailed development plan approval," Gore said.

ODOT confirmed the agency is participating in a traffic study alongside Buc-ee's, Huber Heights, and a consultant.

"This study is consistent with other major employers or businesses that come into Ohio," ODOT spokesperson Loryn Bryson said this week, adding that the agency could not provide a timeline for completion.

In an email to the newspaper, a spokesperson for Buc-ee's said the company is working through "due diligence" for the location.

"(Buc-ee's) has not yet closed on the property," the spokesperson said.

Gore said this aligns with his most recent conversation with Buc-ee's representatives.

"Once they have that last approval from planning commission, they'll close on the property and it's about an 18-month timeframe to opening from the closing date," he said.

The city of Huber Heights has been involved in litigation the past six months related to services near the Buc-ee's site. The Board of Clark County Commissioners filed a court complaint against the city in July, claiming Huber Heights' wastewater treatment services contract with the city of Fairborn may violate a similar set of contracts between Clark County and Huber Heights.

The complaint asks the Clark County Common Pleas Court to determine the rights and obligations of each jurisdiction under the terms of the contracts.

Huber Heights filed a counterclaim in August, denying violation of the contracts. The city asserts it entered into a contract for Clark County to provide "some" water and sewer services, stating "the contracts speak for themselves."

The claim further argues Clark County breached the sewer district agreements by refusing to connect Old Dominion, located on the city's easternmost side at 2005 Old Dominion Way, to its services.

This breach, the claim continues, is directly related to the city's collaboration with Fairborn.

"Old Dominion (is) a qualifying business immediately adjacent to the easements of right of way within the service area of the agreements," the claim contends. "Huber Heights was forced to seek out responsible local partners, and did contract with the city of Fairborn, also on a non-exclusive basis."

The longest-standing Clark County-Huber Heights contract involves a service location near the I-70/Ohio 235 interchange and the city's border with Clark County, which includes the Buc-ee's project site.

Assistant City Manager Bryan Chodkowski said the ongoing litigation with Clark County has had no effect on the Buc-ee's development project.

"At this point in time, this issue is not impacting Buc-ee's or others looking to develop," he said Thursday. "At the point in time where Buc-ee's will need utility service, they will receive utility service."