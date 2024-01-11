Buc-ee's expansion continues as roadside retail juggernaut zeroes in on North Carolina

Motorists gas up at the 104-pump Buc-ee's gas station/travel convenience center next to the Interstate 95/LPGA Boulevard interchange in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. A recent study by the City of Daytona Beach found that Buc-ee's drew 5.4 million visitors over the past 12 months.

Beaver Nuggets are about to spring up in the Tar Heel State.

The Mebane City Council unanimously approved plans for North Carolina's first Buc-ee's store, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The location will sit off of exit 152 on Interstate 40 in Alamance County at 1425 Trollingwood-Hawfields Road.

The site – purchased by Buc-ee's affiliate CSMS Management LLC for $12.8 million in October according to the Observer – will house a 74,000-square-foot store, 120 gas pumps and 24 electric car charging stations.

The most recent location of the chain, known for its cleanliness and quality road food, opened in Tennessee in June of 2023 has the same amenities.

The Observer suggested that the store could open in 2025 if "major roadwork" was completed.

Where else is Buc-ee's expanding?

Buc-ee's has taken a slow and steady approach to expanding, however the first locations north and west of Texas are on the horizon.

The company lists five target openings for locations that are on the way on its contact page:

Johnstown, Colorado 2024

Hillsboro, Texas 2024

Smiths Grove, Kentucky 2024

Boerne, Texas 2025

Amarillo, Texas 2025

There have also been announcements for stores in development by local officials.

