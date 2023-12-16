Buc-ee's is hiring for its Johnstown location: Here's how to apply

With several weeks to go before Buc-ee's opens in Johnstown, it has scheduled a mass hiring event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day Tuesday, Jan. 23, through Saturday, Jan. 27, at Embassy Suites in Loveland.

The store is expected to create 250 to 300 new jobs with starting pay ranging between $18 and $21 an hour, benefits, 100% matching of 401(k) contributions up to 6%, and three weeks of paid vacation. The hiring event is invitation only, so those interested in a job at Buc-ee's must apply at www.buc-ees.com to receive a phone call or text message invitation to the event.

The Johnstown location of the Texas phenomenon that is Buc-ee's is at the southwest corner of Interstate 25 and Weld County Road 48. At 74,.000 square feet, it is six times larger than Trader Joe's in Fort Collins.

The store, founded by Arch "Beaver" Alpin in 1982, won town approval for several land use amendments on the 140-acre site last year, and the company broke ground in June 2022. All Buc-ee's are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The Johnstown location will include 116 fueling stations along with all the other favorites that made the travel center famous: homemade fudge, Texas barbecue, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky, fresh pastries and "the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: How to apply for a job at Buc-ee's in Johnstown, Colorado