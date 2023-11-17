Buc-ee's and Mercedes-Benz partner to create new electric vehicle charging network

A Buc-ee's in Bastrop.

Texas road trips could get easier for owners of EV’s after German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, struck a deal with gas station giant Buc-ees to install charging stations at locations throughout the country before the end of the year.

In a release, Mercedes-Benz explained that they made the deal with the gas station because, “Buc-ee's locations are the world's most-loved travel centers located strategically along key travel corridors and EV charging deserts – where customers are going.”

How will Mercedes-Benz utilize its relationship with Buc-ee’s?

In the near future, the German auto giant will build charging stations at Buc-ee’s gas stations in Texas, Florida, Alabama, and Georgia. As for the number of EV charging stations that will actually be created, the release from Mercedes did not specify. Neither Buc-ee's nor Mercedes-Benz have responded to clarification inquiries.

However, Both Mercedes and Buc-ee’s have agreed to expand the new EV-based initiative in 2024. As for the actual chargers that will be installed, the release said that they should be able to charge EVs from 10% to 80% in less than 20 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz is creating a charging network beyond Buc-ee’s

While partnering with Buc-ee’s is an essential part of Mercedes-Benz’s newly envisioned EV charging network — it is only one part of it. According to a release from the auto company, it is making a $1 billion financial commitment in conjunction with MN8 Energy to build North America's fastest EV charging network by the end of the decade.

The charging network will be open to drivers of all brands of EVs and will employ state-of-the-art chargers to try and create a convenient experience.

Beck Andrew Salgado covers trending topics in the Austin business ecosystem for the American-Statesman. To share additional tips or insights with Salgado, email Bsalgado@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: New EV changing network coming to Buc-ee's after deal with Mercedes